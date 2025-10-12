Texas NHRA FallNationals Results

Sunday At Texas Motorplex Ennis, Texas Results Final finish order Top Fuel: 1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Shawn…

Sunday

At Texas Motorplex

Ennis, Texas

Results Final finish order

Top Fuel:

1. Doug Kalitta; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Shawn Langdon; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Ida Zetterstrom; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Shawn Reed; 8. Clay Millican; 9. Tony Stewart; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Antron Brown; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Jasmine Salinas; 15. Mitch King; 16. Kyle Satenstein.

Funny Car:

1. Austin Prock; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Daniel Wilkerson; 4. Chad Green; 5. Jack Beckman; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. Spencer Hyde; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Matt Hagan; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Bob Tasca III; 14. Alex Laughlin; 15. Terry Haddock; 16. J.R. Todd.

Pro Stock:

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jeg Coughlin; 5. Cory Reed; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Eric Latino; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Cody Coughlin; 11. David Cuadra; 12. Matt Latino; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 14. Chris Vang; 15. Stephen Bell; 16. Greg Stanfield.

Pro Stock Motorcycle:

1. Richard Gadson; 2. Brayden Davis; 3. Gaige Herrera; 4. Matt Smith; 5. John Hall; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Clayton Howey; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Kelly Clontz; 10. Jianna Evaristo; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Chase Van Sant; 13. Marc Ingwersen; 14. Lance Bonham; 15. Chris Bostick; 16. Charles Poskey.

Final results

Top Fuel — Doug Kalitta, 3.777 seconds, 333.04 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.874 seconds, 317.46 mph.

Funny Car — Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.959, 328.30 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.405,

199.80.

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.605, 208.89 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.622, 208.75.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.796, 200.37 def. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.817,

200.34.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Joey Severance, 5.470, 208.03 def. Jon Bradford, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.528, 267.36 def. Stan Sipos, Camaro, 5.893,

250.70.

Competition Eliminator — Jeff Taylor, Dragster, 7.049, 152.28 def. Joe Carnasciale, Chevy Cavalier,

9.612, 148.28.

Super Stock — Darrell Stobbe, Chevy Chevelle, 10.260, 126.75 def. Harvey Emmons III, Chevy

Cavalier, 9.496, 124.70.

Stock Eliminator — Jerry Emmons, Chevy Camaro, 10.513, 117.67 def. Doug Lambeck, Camaro, 10.148,

126.88.

Super Comp — Wayne Landry, Dragster, 8.913, 178.46 def. Thomas Marlow, Dragster, 8.975, 162.78.

Super Gas — Trisha Owens, Chevy Corvette, 9.919, 157.45 def. Bill Dennis, Cadillac XLR, 9.914,

162.33.

Super Street — James Gonzales, Chevy Vega Wagon, 10.921, 121.62 def. Jimmy Denham, Chevy S-10,

10.893, 126.90.

Top Sportsman — Doug Crumlich, Chevy Corvette, 6.639, 193.05 def. Bradley Johnson, Cobalt, 6.641,

212.37.

Top Dragster — Blake Peavler, Dragster, 6.206, 230.26 def. Michael Kile, Dragster, 6.145, 208.57.

Factory X — Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 6.973, 196.18 def. Conner Statler, Camaro, 7.005, 197.51.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Clay Burrell, 12.126, 53.64 def. Abigail Wilson, McIlivan, 7.977, 82.43.

Final round-by-round results TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.700, 335.32 def. Tony Stewart, 3.774, 321.52; Brittany Force, 3.729, 340.14 def. Tony Schumacher, 5.441, 125.47; Shawn Reed, 3.717, 338.83 def. Kyle Satenstein, Foul – Centerline; Justin Ashley, 3.732, 334.25 def. Doug Foley, 4.857, 160.19; Shawn Langdon, 3.697, 336.00 def. Mitch King, 10.680, 79.99; Ida Zetterstrom, 4.257, 206.86 def. Antron Brown, 5.127, 158.61; Doug Kalitta, 3.751, 333.93 def. Jasmine Salinas, 6.219, 99.89; Steve Torrence, 3.993, 264.07 def. Josh Hart, 4.194, 208.21;

QUARTERFINALS — Kalitta, 3.757, 332.37 def. Zetterstrom, 3.845, 323.37; Torrence, 3.833, 330.37 def. Reed, 4.076, 257.84; Force, 3.828, 332.79 def. Ashley, 3.943, 292.85; Langdon, 3.790, 333.38 def. Millican, 4.385, 187.38;

SEMIFINALS — Torrence, 3.836, 328.08 def. Force, Broke; Kalitta, 3.805, 332.59 def. Langdon, 4.545, 193.10;

FINAL — Kalitta, 3.777, 333.04 def. Torrence, 3.874, 317.46.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.032, 311.48 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 5.380, 132.52; Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.911, 330.57 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.046, 318.72; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 4.224, 227.28 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.580, 193.52; Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.867, 335.70 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.030, 319.24; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.908, 331.25 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.934, 330.35; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.924, 329.28 def. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.958, 329.60; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.034, 315.44 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, Broke; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 4.291, 244.21 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.466, 205.33;

QUARTERFINALS — Wilkerson, 3.944, 327.46 def. Beckman, 3.993, 323.14; Prock, 3.939, 329.48 def. Hyde, 5.241, 150.66; Green, 4.082, 296.38 def. Lee, 6.777, 93.93; Capps, 4.042, 314.97 def. Pedregon, 4.994, 159.98;

SEMIFINALS — Capps, 4.019, 315.81 def. Wilkerson, 3.983, 325.73; Prock, 3.963, 328.88 def. Green, 4.068, 308.09;

FINAL — Prock, 3.959, 328.30 def. Capps, 4.405, 199.80.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.564, 209.23 def. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.601, 208.22; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.578, 209.06 def. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.596, 208.25; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.559, 209.23 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.636, 210.03; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.554, 208.51 def. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.602, 209.33; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 208.97 def. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.571, 208.29; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.534, 208.65 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.598, 209.34; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.532, 208.20 def. David Cuadra, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.568, 209.13 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.556, 208.91;

QUARTERFINALS — A. Stanfield, 6.603, 208.89 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.574, 208.66 def. E. Latino, 6.601, 209.38; J. Coughlin, 6.602, 208.74 def. Reed, 6.565, 208.36; Anderson, 6.547, 208.73 def. Kramer, 6.585, 209.31;

SEMIFINALS — Glenn, 6.627, 208.70 def. J. Coughlin, 11.520, 92.02; A. Stanfield, 6.614, 208.77 def. Anderson, 6.632, 207.70;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.605, 208.89 def. A. Stanfield, 6.622, 208.75.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.863, 197.38 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.881, 198.11; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.803, 200.70 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.804, 197.32 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.899, 194.66; John Hall, 6.819, 199.42 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.801, 201.25 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.855, 200.11; Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.790, 201.15 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.863, 197.79; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.749, 202.52 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.750, 202.00 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.306, 177.15;

QUARTERFINALS — M. Smith, 6.888, 198.37 def. A. Smith, 6.889, 197.98; Davis, 6.816, 199.25 def. Hall, 6.867, 198.28; Gadson, 6.817, 199.00 def. Howey, 6.947, 197.26; Herrera, 6.780, 200.95 def. Johnson, Broke – No Show;

SEMIFINALS — Gadson, 6.813, 198.62 def. M. Smith, 6.873, 198.03; Davis, 6.831, 199.72 def. Herrera, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Gadson, 6.796, 200.37 def. Davis, 6.817, 200.34.

Point standings

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 2,525; 2. Justin Ashley, 2,384; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,366; 4. Steve Torrence, 2,297; 5. Brittany Force, 2,291; 6. Tony Stewart, 2,289; 7. Clay Millican, 2,279; 8. Shawn Reed, 2,255; 9. Antron Brown, 2,242; 10. Josh Hart, 2,152.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 2,485; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,373; 3. Jack Beckman, 2,354; 4. Ron Capps, 2,336; 5. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,296; 6. Paul Lee, 2,257; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 2,252; 8. Chad Green, 2,236; 9. Spencer Hyde, 2,217; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,195.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 2,548; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,488; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,323; 4. Aaron Stanfield, 2,318; 5. Cory Reed, 2,275; 6. Eric Latino, 2,250; 7. Erica Enders, 2,243; 8. Cody Coughlin, 2,221; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,203; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,145.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Richard Gadson, 2,507; 2. Gaige Herrera, 2,435; 3. Matt Smith, 2,402; 4. Brayden Davis, 2,321; 5. John Hall, 2,319; 6. Angie Smith, 2,318; 7. Jianna Evaristo, 2,241; 8. Chase Van Sant, 2,211; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,173; 10. Chris Bostick, 2,148.

