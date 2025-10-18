Sporting KC plays the Houston Dynamo to a scoreless draw in season finale for both teams

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — John Pulskamp made seven saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season and Sporting…

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — John Pulskamp made seven saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season and Sporting Kansas City played the Houston Dynamo to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Kansas City (7-20-7) was winless in its final six games of the season, including a five-game losing streak.

Houston (9-15-10) ended the season winless in its last three matches.

Jonathan Bond made two saves for his seventh clean sheet.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.