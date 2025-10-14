South Africa reaches first World Cup since hosting in 2010. Ivory Coast and Senegal also advance

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is back at the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is back at the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010. Ivory Coast and Senegal will also be there as the latest teams from Africa to qualify.

South Africa secured a spot in North America after beating Rwanda 3-0 Tuesday to top its qualifying group, despite being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in earlier games.

South Africa’s victory meant Nigeria finished second in the group and will have to qualify through a playoff, despite beating Benin 4-0 at home after a hat trick from star striker Victor Osimhen. Benin had led the group before the last round.

Ivory Coast also secured automatic qualification after a 3-0 win over a Kenya, one point ahead of Gabon. The Elephants had missed the last two tournaments.

Senegal reached its third straight World Cup after beating Mauritania 4-0 to qualify as winner of Group B, two points ahead of Congo.

