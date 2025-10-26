Samoa outclass Tonga 34-6 in wild Pacific Championships match with 90-minute lightning delay

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Samoa have outclassed Pacific neighbors Tonga 34-6 in a wild and highly-physical Pacific Championships rugby league…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Samoa have outclassed Pacific neighbors Tonga 34-6 in a wild and highly-physical Pacific Championships rugby league international that also featured a 90 minute lightning delay on Sunday.

Two tries to standout forward Jeremiah Nanai and one to center Izack Tago saw the Samoans lead 16-0 into the second half, before a violent lightning storm saw players and over 40,000 fans at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium — home ground of the reigning National Rugby Leage champion Brisbane Broncos — take safety away from the field only moments before large hail and heavy rain lashed the venue.

The storm was in fitting in what was a racaous atmosphere as the Samoa and Tonga teams both performed a traditional prematch war cry before a glaringly physical first half, which saw Samoa gain and hold the upper hand throughout.

Samoa scored the opening try after five-eighth Blaize Talagi drew two defenders and made a pass to an unmarked Izack Tago who scored.

The Samoans doubled their advantage in spectacular fashion in the 28th minute when Nanai leapt and juggled a kick from Jerome Luai and evaded the Tongan cover defenders to score under the posts.

Nanai then scored his second try of the match, this time chasing his own kick to put Samoa out to a 16-point lead.

The lightning storm passed through the area midway through the second half leading to a long stoppage, but when play eventually resumed Samoa continued where they left off piling on three ore tries through Murray Taulagi, Payne Haas and Chanel Harris-Tevita.

Tolutau Koula scored a consolation try in the final moments for Tonga.

The 28-point margin meant that Samoa will qualify for the final of the three-team tournament ahead of the final round-robin match between New Zealand and Tonga next week in Auckland.

