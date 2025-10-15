Panthers’ Kulikov has surgery, expected to be sidelined about 5 months by upper-body injury

DETROIT (AP) — Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov had surgery and is expected to be sidelined about five months because of…

DETROIT (AP) — Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov had surgery and is expected to be sidelined about five months because of an upper-body injury, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday before a game against the Red Wings.

The 34-year-old Kulikov was hurt Oct. 9 in a 2-1 home victory over Philadelphia. Uvis Balinskis took Kulikov’s spot in the lineup against Detroit. The Panthers recalled defenseman Tobias Bjornfot from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Florida also is missing stars forwards Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk. Barkov will be out at least seven months because of a knee injury. Tkachuk could return in December from a torn adductor muscle.

Last season, Kulikov had four goals and nine assists in 70 regular-season games and two goals and three assists in 23 playoff games en route to the Panthers’ second straight championship.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.