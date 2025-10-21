Newcastle goalkeeper Pope picks up unlikely assist with throw over halfway line

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A piece of quick thinking from Nick Pope gave the Newcastle goalkeeper an unusual assist from…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A piece of quick thinking from Nick Pope gave the Newcastle goalkeeper an unusual assist from a throw that was launched past the halfway line in the Champions League on Tuesday.

In the 70th minute of the 3-0 win over Benfica, the England international had possession of the ball after collecting a cross when he saw Newcastle substitute Harvey Barnes in space near the halfway line.

Pope ran to the edge of his area and lobbed the ball overarm into Benfica’s half, right into the path of Barnes. Benfica defender Antonio Silva came across to cover but was unable to cut out the goalkeeper’s ambitious pass.

Barnes ran through and placed a low shot into the corner to make it 2-0 to Newcastle in the 70th minute — but most of the celebrations were reserved for Pope, with the goalkeeper getting mobbed by teammates in his area.

“I’m not sure I can take too much credit for that,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said, with a smile. “We are working on certain things with Nick on his distribution — throwing is a big strength of his, actually, we’ve been working on that — but I wouldn’t say that’s necessarily what we’ve worked on.

“Of course distribution is so important in the modern game.”

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for Newcastle against its Portuguese opponent coached by Jose Mourinho. Barnes then netted his second to wrap up the win at St. James’ Park.

