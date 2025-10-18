Rain washes out the 1st T20 international between New Zealand and England

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Rain forced the abandonment of the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England after…

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Rain forced the abandonment of the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England after the visitors posted 153-6 in their completed innings Saturday.

Sam Curran top-scored with 49 not out from 35 balls. He hit three fours and two sixes — and 19 runs from the final over of the England innings.

Jos Buttler with 29 from 25 balls and Harry Brook with 20 from 14 both made starts but were unable to go on as the England batters struggled when the New Zealand bowlers took the pace off the ball.

A shower caused a 15-minute break while England was batting, then returned more heavily between innings, finally causing the match to be abandoned around 10.10 p.m. local time. By then, most of a sell-out crowd had already left Hagley Oval.

The remaining two matches of the series are also scheduled to be played at Hagley Oval — on Monday and Thursday.

