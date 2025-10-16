Liverpool-Man United: Doubts hang over league champion and pressure still on Amorim

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The first doubts are beginning to emerge about Liverpool’s Premier League title defense on the back…

Manchester United seems to be never more than one loss away from another crisis.

That is the backdrop to the latest clash of English soccer’s fiercest rivals.

At Anfield on Sunday, Liverpool look to stop an early season wobble from developing into something more serious and United try to nail down some momentum under coach Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool fell to late defeats against Crystal Palace and Chelsea before the international break, and another loss came in the Champions League. It is the club’s worst run under coach Arne Slot, who was near-faultless in his title-winning first season.

After more than $400 million was spent in the summer, the Dutchman has seen a streak of frantic late wins turn into late collapses — the latest against Chelsea at the start of the month.

As strange as it may sound, Slot may welcome the visit of United, even given the added pressure of their iconic rivalry. United has not won at Anfield in its last 10 visits — the last victory coming in 2016.

There have been some humiliating defeats since then — 7-0 in 2023 and 4-0 in 2022. United enjoyed a morale-boosting victory against Sunderland last time out but Amorim has still to oversee back-to-back wins in the Premier League. Co-owner Jim Ratcliffe backed Amorim in recent weeks.

Key matchups

By the time Liverpool kicks off against United, it could be down to fifth in the standings and as many as four points behind leader Arsenal which plays Fulham on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Nottingham Forest hosts Chelsea with increasing speculation surrounding manager Ange Postecoglou’s position.

Manchester City is clicking into gear after a difficult start and, depending on other results, could go top by beating Everton on Saturday.

Players to watch

Erling Haaland just can’t stop scoring. Another hat trick for Norway during the international break took his tally to 21 in 12 appearances for club and country this season. Everton is warned.

In contrast, Alexander Isak is finding it hard going after his British record move from Newcastle to Liverpool, with just one in nine — including two blanks for Sweden over the international break, leaving his country on the verge of missing out on the World Cup.

Out of action

Jack Grealish is in great touch while on loan at Everton but league rules state he cannot play against his parent club, potentially sparing City the embarrassment of being undone by a player deemed surplus to requirements.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca will serve a one-match touchline ban after being sent off for wildly celebrating the stoppage-time winner against Liverpool. The Italian was fined $10,750 for misconduct.

Rodri, who missed the majority of last season with ACL damage, had to pull out of Spain’s squad due to a suspected hamstring injury.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard also missed Norway’s games during the international break after suffering a MCL injury to his left knee.

Off the field

The spotlight is on Postecoglou after a wretched start at Forest. Seven games into the job and the former Tottenham coach is still waiting for his first win. Taunts of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” have rung around recent games with even Forest’s own fans joining in the jeers.

Postecoglou was hired after Nuno Espirito Santo was fired despite leading Forest from near the foot of the standings to Champions League contention and qualification to the Europa League. Forest is now one point above the relegation zone.

Reports link former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche with the job if Postecoglou goes.

