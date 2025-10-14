Kane says he’s in the form of his life as England fans answer back to Tuchel

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Harry Kane believes he is in the form of his life after helping England reach the…

The Bayern Munich striker took his tally for the season to 21 goals for club and country by scoring twice in the 5-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday that secured England a place in next year’s tournament in North America.

Asked if he was playing at his best, Kane said: “I’d say so. The numbers are obviously there but I just think the way I’m feeling on the pitch, the way I’m seeing the passes and runs, physically in a good place, so I’m in a good moment. Hopefully I can keep it going.”

Also enjoying themselves in Riga were England fans who targeted Thomas Tuchel with some playful chants, five days after the German coach accused the English support of being “silent” in the friendly win over Wales at Wembley Stadium.

Tuchel said he was impressed by the “British humor.”

“I got a bit of stick today in the first half, so fair enough,” Tuchel said. “I take it in good humor, with a good sense of humor. I accept it.

“They had a reason today from my last comments and I guess that’s fair enough. I got a bit of stick and I found it quite creative and it made me smile. This is how it has to be.”

