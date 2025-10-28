Injuries prompt Pacers to sign 3-time dunk champ Mac McClung and waive James Wiseman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers signed guard Mac McClung on Tuesday following a rash of early season injuries. Terms…

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

McClung won each of the past three NBA Slam Dunk contests. He’s spent most of his career in the G-League. The 6-foot-2 26-year-old has averaged 5.5 points in six career NBA games with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.

He played college basketball at Georgetown and Texas Tech and is expected to join Indiana for Wednesday’s game in Dallas.

Indiana opened the season last week already without two-time All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is expected to miss the entire season following Achilles tendon surgery in June. Backup point guard T.J. McConnell injured his hamstring during a preseason game and was ruled out of at least the first 10 games.

Starting guard Andrew Nembhard left the season opener with a sore left shoulder and has not returned.

Then on this season’s first road trip, swingman Bennedict Mathurin sprained the big toe on his right foot and backup forward Obi Toppin injured his right hamstring. Another backup guard, rookie Taelon Peter, also has an injured right groin and backup Johnny Furphy has not played because of a sore left foot.

To make room for McClung, the Pacers waived center James Wiseman who they re-signed after he missed most of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

