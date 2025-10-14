Honduras defeats Haiti 3-0, moves closer to a World Cup berth

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — With three first-half goals in a 23-minute span, Honduras beat Haiti 3-0 on Monday to remain…

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — With three first-half goals in a 23-minute span, Honduras beat Haiti 3-0 on Monday to remain undefeated and moved closer to qualifying for its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014.

Rigoberto Rivas in the 18th minute, Anthony Lozano in the 28th and Rommel Quioto in the 40th scored for the “Catrachos”.

Honduras has eight points to lead Group B from Costa Rica, which has six points and remains in contention after beating Nicaragua 4-1.

Alonso Martinez scored in the 12th and 28th minutes, Manfred Ugalde added a goal in the 49th and Francisco Calvo finished off the scoring in the 90th for the Costa Ricans, who are aiming for their seventh World Cup.

The Haitians, who had their first loss of the final round of regional qualifying, are in third place in the group with five points.

The Hondurans control their destiny and can qualify for their fourth World Cup if they beat Nicaragua next month.

“Now we’re talking about the important game that’s going to be there in Managua; today it was important to get the win to give back to the fans who trusted in our work,” Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda said.

Twelve teams from Central America and the Caribbean, divided into three groups, are vying for three direct spots from CONCACAF qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico have qualified automatically as World Cup co-hosts.

