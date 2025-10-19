FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|4
|0
|133
|91
|6
|0
|219
|129
|South Florida
|3
|0
|165
|75
|6
|1
|292
|161
|Tulane
|3
|0
|81
|50
|6
|1
|181
|156
|Memphis
|2
|1
|124
|64
|6
|1
|267
|128
|East Carolina
|2
|1
|88
|59
|4
|3
|212
|120
|Temple
|2
|1
|107
|67
|4
|3
|231
|171
|North Texas
|1
|1
|81
|101
|6
|1
|315
|180
|FAU
|2
|2
|119
|157
|3
|4
|210
|248
|UTSA
|1
|1
|82
|40
|3
|4
|224
|216
|Army
|2
|3
|116
|117
|3
|4
|167
|168
|Rice
|1
|3
|75
|126
|3
|4
|136
|190
|UAB
|1
|3
|101
|146
|3
|4
|208
|272
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|71
|159
|2
|5
|139
|199
|Charlotte
|0
|4
|64
|155
|1
|6
|120
|244
___
Thursday’s Games
East Carolina 41, Tulsa 27
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 24, Army 17
Temple 49, Charlotte 14
North Texas 55, UTSA 17
UAB 31, Memphis 24
South Florida 48, FAU 13
Friday, Oct. 24
North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
South Florida at Memphis, Noon
Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|4
|0
|116
|88
|7
|0
|247
|144
|Virginia
|3
|0
|124
|85
|6
|1
|280
|163
|SMU
|3
|0
|100
|52
|5
|2
|239
|158
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|139
|85
|5
|2
|269
|142
|Duke
|3
|1
|146
|84
|4
|3
|237
|180
|Louisville
|2
|1
|85
|78
|5
|1
|204
|126
|California
|2
|1
|70
|87
|5
|2
|166
|153
|Miami
|1
|1
|49
|46
|5
|1
|196
|92
|Stanford
|2
|2
|80
|115
|3
|4
|133
|194
|Clemson
|2
|3
|145
|113
|3
|4
|182
|146
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|83
|87
|4
|2
|174
|120
|NC State
|1
|2
|88
|92
|4
|3
|210
|186
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|66
|86
|2
|5
|161
|205
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|68
|120
|3
|4
|187
|209
|Florida St.
|0
|4
|104
|128
|3
|4
|278
|158
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|28
|59
|2
|4
|112
|150
|Boston College
|0
|4
|61
|147
|1
|6
|190
|237
___
Friday’s Games
Louisville 24, Miami 21
California 21, North Carolina 18
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 38, Boston College 23
Georgia Tech 27, Duke 18
SMU 35, Clemson 24
Virginia 22, Washington St. 20
Pittsburgh 30, Syracuse 13
Stanford 20, Florida St. 13
Friday, Oct. 24
California at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Virginia at North Carolina, Noon
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon
SMU at Wake Forest, Noon
NC State at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|4
|0
|119
|93
|7
|0
|249
|109
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|144
|92
|6
|1
|265
|132
|Houston
|3
|1
|117
|100
|6
|1
|206
|133
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|133
|64
|6
|1
|307
|99
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|90
|112
|5
|2
|182
|170
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|110
|97
|5
|2
|205
|133
|TCU
|2
|2
|129
|125
|5
|2
|254
|184
|Utah
|2
|2
|121
|82
|5
|2
|258
|107
|Baylor
|2
|2
|140
|130
|4
|3
|254
|220
|Kansas
|2
|2
|119
|109
|4
|3
|227
|165
|Kansas St.
|2
|2
|130
|107
|3
|4
|206
|189
|Arizona
|1
|3
|110
|116
|4
|3
|221
|142
|UCF
|1
|3
|96
|94
|4
|3
|215
|120
|Colorado
|1
|3
|86
|112
|3
|4
|174
|166
|West Virginia
|0
|4
|61
|172
|2
|5
|147
|216
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|4
|74
|174
|1
|6
|116
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 42, Baylor 36
Houston 31, Arizona 28
UCF 45, West Virginia 13
Arizona St. 26, Texas Tech 22
Cincinnati 49, Oklahoma St. 17
BYU 24, Utah 21
Saturday, Oct. 25
Kansas St. at Kansas, Noon
BYU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|3
|0
|111
|77
|7
|0
|283
|158
|UC Davis
|3
|0
|113
|63
|5
|1
|204
|191
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|139
|27
|5
|2
|234
|123
|Sacramento St.
|2
|1
|119
|94
|4
|3
|233
|178
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|59
|98
|3
|4
|160
|228
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|65
|96
|4
|3
|205
|237
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|68
|86
|3
|4
|191
|208
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|102
|99
|3
|4
|179
|170
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|82
|116
|3
|4
|175
|274
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|78
|108
|2
|5
|245
|224
|Idaho
|0
|3
|77
|111
|2
|5
|172
|191
|Portland St.
|0
|3
|71
|109
|0
|7
|94
|293
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 43, Sacred Heart 21
Weber St. 43, Portland St. 27
E. Washington 21, Idaho 14
Sacramento St. 40, N. Colorado 35
Friday, Oct. 24
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
E. Washington at Weber St., 3 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|0
|180
|69
|7
|0
|362
|100
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|117
|78
|3
|5
|161
|226
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|1
|58
|74
|4
|3
|180
|243
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|1
|93
|94
|3
|4
|149
|214
|SE Missouri
|2
|1
|80
|59
|3
|4
|179
|222
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|85
|93
|3
|4
|153
|187
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|97
|116
|2
|6
|138
|232
|Tennessee St.
|0
|3
|27
|94
|2
|5
|99
|204
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|98
|158
|1
|7
|190
|334
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 42, E. Illinois 13
UT Martin 37, Gardner-Webb 7
Tennessee Tech 52, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28
Charleston Southern 29, W. Illinois 24
Tennessee St. 24, Howard 7
Saturday, Oct. 25
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
E. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|4
|0
|151
|58
|7
|0
|307
|81
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|134
|25
|7
|0
|255
|41
|Oregon
|3
|1
|140
|78
|6
|1
|309
|101
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|72
|5
|2
|209
|102
|Michigan
|3
|1
|91
|75
|5
|2
|201
|119
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|85
|96
|5
|2
|188
|133
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|72
|69
|5
|2
|159
|106
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|141
|95
|5
|2
|297
|162
|UCLA
|3
|1
|114
|84
|3
|4
|157
|192
|Illinois
|2
|2
|103
|156
|5
|2
|238
|178
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|105
|112
|5
|2
|252
|136
|Washington
|2
|2
|75
|87
|5
|2
|242
|142
|Maryland
|1
|3
|95
|88
|4
|3
|198
|121
|Michigan St.
|0
|4
|84
|159
|3
|4
|190
|229
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|106
|119
|3
|4
|238
|136
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|85
|163
|3
|4
|224
|221
|Purdue
|0
|4
|64
|122
|2
|5
|159
|195
|Wisconsin
|0
|4
|20
|122
|2
|5
|93
|170
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 24, Washington 7
Northwestern 19, Purdue 0
Indiana 38, Michigan St. 13
Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 0
Oregon 56, Rutgers 10
Iowa 25, Penn St. 24
UCLA 20, Maryland 17
Notre Dame 34, Southern Cal 24
Saturday, Oct. 25
UCLA at Indiana, Noon
Rutgers at Purdue, Noon
Minnesota at Iowa, TBA
Northwestern at Nebraska, TBA
Wisconsin at Oregon, TBA
Illinois at Washington, TBA
Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|0
|142
|85
|6
|1
|317
|232
|Rhode Island
|4
|0
|158
|81
|6
|2
|230
|170
|Villanova
|4
|1
|186
|117
|5
|2
|216
|186
|William & Mary
|3
|1
|116
|113
|4
|3
|187
|198
|Maine
|2
|1
|98
|72
|3
|4
|152
|171
|Elon
|2
|2
|100
|78
|4
|4
|225
|187
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|82
|91
|4
|4
|177
|178
|Campbell
|2
|2
|118
|124
|2
|6
|190
|306
|Stony Brook
|1
|2
|85
|92
|3
|4
|188
|192
|Towson
|1
|2
|60
|83
|3
|4
|159
|187
|NC A&T
|1
|2
|97
|105
|1
|6
|161
|281
|Bryant
|0
|3
|86
|110
|2
|5
|177
|190
|Hampton
|0
|4
|85
|168
|2
|6
|174
|284
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|35
|129
|1
|6
|104
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 56, Hampton 14
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Stony Brook 21
New Hampshire 24, Campbell 10
William & Mary 26, Elon 21
Rhode Island 58, Albany (NY) 17
Saturday, Oct. 25
Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Elon at Maine, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|59
|23
|4
|2
|132
|123
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|101
|76
|4
|3
|215
|186
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|101
|95
|5
|2
|208
|162
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|1
|86
|60
|4
|2
|147
|103
|Liberty
|2
|1
|73
|69
|3
|4
|134
|151
|FIU
|1
|1
|41
|44
|3
|3
|131
|166
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|44
|47
|3
|3
|130
|178
|Delaware
|1
|2
|87
|81
|3
|3
|173
|170
|New Mexico St.
|1
|2
|78
|89
|3
|3
|138
|144
|UTEP
|1
|2
|54
|66
|2
|5
|147
|169
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|36
|46
|1
|5
|102
|177
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|4
|78
|142
|0
|7
|119
|272
___
Tuesday’s Games
Liberty 30, New Mexico St. 27
FIU 25, W. Kentucky 6
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 38, Delaware 25
UTEP 35, Sam Houston St. 17
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Kennesaw St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Middle Tennessee at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|200
|214
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|131
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard 31, Merrimack 7
Montana 43, Sacred Heart 21
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|0
|75
|17
|5
|0
|224
|55
|Penn
|2
|0
|71
|45
|4
|1
|153
|119
|Princeton
|2
|0
|57
|31
|3
|2
|144
|139
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|41
|52
|4
|1
|133
|113
|Yale
|1
|1
|57
|41
|3
|2
|145
|89
|Brown
|0
|2
|28
|81
|3
|2
|131
|121
|Columbia
|0
|2
|31
|52
|1
|4
|71
|131
|Cornell
|0
|2
|34
|75
|1
|4
|95
|149
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard 31, Merrimack 7
Yale 47, Stonehill 7
Princeton 40, Brown 21
Cornell 30, Bucknell 20
Dartmouth 30, Fordham 13
Penn 35, Columbia 21
Friday, Oct. 24
Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Harvard at Princeton, Noon
Penn at Yale, Noon
Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|90
|79
|4
|3
|179
|149
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|0
|89
|51
|4
|3
|182
|154
|W. Michigan
|3
|0
|77
|16
|4
|3
|160
|124
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|73
|47
|4
|3
|158
|179
|Ohio
|2
|1
|97
|61
|4
|3
|206
|177
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|62
|84
|3
|4
|124
|217
|Toledo
|2
|2
|126
|55
|4
|3
|247
|100
|Bowling Green
|1
|2
|54
|85
|3
|4
|140
|179
|Kent St.
|1
|2
|80
|82
|2
|5
|125
|271
|Akron
|1
|3
|66
|129
|2
|6
|145
|245
|E. Michigan
|1
|3
|89
|109
|2
|6
|196
|268
|N. Illinois
|0
|3
|45
|89
|1
|6
|86
|170
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 27, Bowling Green 6
Miami (Ohio) 44, E. Michigan 30
Toledo 45, Kent St. 10
Buffalo 28, Umass 21
Ball St. 42, Akron 28
Ohio 48, N. Illinois 21
Saturday, Oct. 25
Bowling Green at Kent St., Noon
Ohio at E. Michigan, Noon
Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|253
|183
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|268
|198
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|190
|210
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|122
|150
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|162
|175
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|140
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee St. 24, Howard 7
Saturday, Oct. 25
Delaware St. at NC Central, 1 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|167
|53
|7
|0
|305
|70
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|101
|47
|7
|0
|239
|102
|North Dakota
|3
|0
|108
|43
|5
|2
|274
|132
|South Dakota
|3
|1
|98
|103
|5
|3
|184
|216
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|97
|105
|4
|3
|221
|219
|S. Illinois
|1
|2
|91
|110
|4
|3
|253
|188
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|87
|105
|4
|3
|222
|206
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|48
|112
|2
|5
|147
|286
|N. Iowa
|0
|3
|24
|83
|2
|5
|95
|162
|Murray St.
|0
|3
|70
|130
|0
|7
|142
|302
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 38, S. Illinois 19
N. Dakota St. 38, Indiana St. 7
Youngstown St. 40, Illinois St. 35
S. Dakota St. 35, Murray St. 14
South Dakota 17, N. Iowa 14
Saturday, Oct. 25
Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|89
|34
|5
|1
|184
|73
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|146
|93
|5
|2
|258
|183
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|140
|103
|6
|2
|229
|186
|UNLV
|2
|1
|113
|121
|6
|1
|260
|234
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|64
|87
|5
|2
|205
|166
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|105
|99
|4
|3
|238
|221
|New Mexico
|1
|2
|77
|98
|4
|3
|199
|184
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|73
|83
|3
|4
|140
|158
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|92
|97
|2
|5
|153
|189
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|88
|93
|2
|5
|169
|205
|Air Force
|1
|4
|174
|214
|2
|5
|254
|261
|Nevada
|0
|3
|49
|88
|1
|6
|109
|196
___
Friday’s Games
Utah St. 30, San Jose St. 25
Saturday’s Games
Air Force 24, Wyoming 21
Boise St. 56, UNLV 31
Hawaii 31, Colorado St. 19
New Mexico 24, Nevada 22
Friday, Oct. 24
Boise St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
San Diego St. at Fresno St., TBA
Utah St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|3
|0
|79
|36
|5
|3
|210
|188
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|123
|21
|5
|3
|259
|200
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|24
|37
|2
|5
|98
|172
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|33
|39
|2
|5
|89
|169
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|19
|41
|1
|6
|88
|197
|Wagner
|0
|2
|24
|43
|1
|6
|89
|203
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|14
|83
|0
|6
|53
|226
___
Saturday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn 17, Robert Morris 7
Yale 47, Stonehill 7
CCSU 24, Wagner 17, OT
Duquesne 37, Mercyhurst 0
Saturday, Oct. 25
New Haven at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
Stonehill at Mercyhurst, Noon
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|144
|190
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|169
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia 22, Washington St. 20
Oregon St. 45, Lafayette 13
Saturday, Oct. 25
Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|7
|0
|231
|119
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|128
|71
|5
|3
|256
|220
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|58
|59
|4
|3
|177
|182
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|49
|48
|1
|6
|123
|182
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|81
|131
|4
|4
|213
|284
|Colgate
|1
|2
|80
|66
|2
|5
|201
|219
|Fordham
|1
|2
|57
|89
|1
|6
|126
|275
|Richmond
|1
|3
|88
|101
|4
|4
|159
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 21, Colgate 17
Dartmouth 30, Fordham 13
Cornell 30, Bucknell 20
Holy Cross 28, Richmond 22
Oregon St. 45, Lafayette 13
Saturday, Oct. 25
Georgetown at Bucknell, Noon
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|3
|0
|114
|32
|7
|0
|286
|97
|Drake
|3
|0
|105
|16
|4
|2
|188
|102
|Dayton
|3
|1
|141
|75
|5
|2
|210
|113
|Butler
|3
|1
|100
|90
|5
|3
|191
|200
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|2
|153
|81
|4
|3
|238
|138
|Stetson
|2
|2
|77
|136
|3
|5
|164
|302
|Marist
|1
|2
|68
|68
|3
|4
|152
|154
|San Diego
|1
|2
|60
|65
|3
|4
|156
|209
|Morehead St.
|1
|3
|65
|118
|3
|5
|168
|274
|Davidson
|0
|3
|45
|137
|1
|6
|128
|315
|Valparaiso
|0
|3
|27
|137
|1
|6
|138
|266
___
Saturday’s Games
Butler 23, Dayton 17
Presbyterian 42, Stetson 7
Drake 45, Davidson 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 55, Valparaiso 17
Morehead St. 23, Marist 21
Saturday, Oct. 25
Presbyterian at Dayton, Noon
Drake at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Davidson, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|126
|78
|7
|0
|253
|164
|Alabama
|4
|0
|118
|79
|6
|1
|246
|124
|Georgia
|4
|1
|163
|124
|6
|1
|236
|137
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|130
|120
|6
|1
|262
|158
|Missouri
|2
|1
|76
|64
|6
|1
|273
|117
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|56
|47
|6
|1
|201
|66
|Vanderbilt
|2
|1
|76
|61
|6
|1
|290
|140
|Texas
|2
|1
|60
|48
|5
|2
|187
|79
|LSU
|2
|2
|83
|75
|5
|2
|179
|102
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|136
|146
|5
|2
|309
|213
|Florida
|2
|2
|79
|96
|3
|4
|157
|140
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|79
|119
|3
|4
|141
|140
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|64
|95
|4
|3
|223
|142
|Auburn
|0
|4
|54
|83
|3
|4
|165
|125
|Kentucky
|0
|4
|63
|116
|2
|4
|135
|155
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|108
|120
|2
|5
|260
|229
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 31, LSU 24
Oklahoma 26, South Carolina 7
Georgia 43, Mississippi 35
Florida 23, Mississippi St. 21
Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 42
Texas 16, Kentucky 13, OT
Alabama 37, Tennessee 20
Missouri 23, Auburn 17, 2OT
Saturday, Oct. 25
Mississippi at Oklahoma, Noon
Auburn at Arkansas, 12:45 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, TBA
Texas at Mississippi St., TBA
Alabama at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|4
|0
|143
|76
|5
|1
|191
|105
|W. Carolina
|4
|0
|170
|101
|5
|3
|298
|267
|Chattanooga
|2
|1
|73
|80
|3
|4
|187
|222
|Furman
|2
|2
|82
|118
|4
|3
|171
|202
|The Citadel
|2
|2
|106
|106
|3
|4
|157
|181
|Wofford
|1
|2
|73
|58
|2
|5
|135
|140
|ETSU
|1
|3
|139
|121
|3
|5
|258
|261
|Samford
|1
|4
|106
|188
|1
|6
|116
|264
|VMI
|0
|3
|46
|90
|1
|6
|137
|222
___
Saturday’s Games
Wofford 31, Furman 13
Chattanooga 42, ETSU 38
Samford 24, VMI 22
W. Carolina 45, The Citadel 38
Saturday, Oct. 25
The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|3
|0
|80
|61
|6
|1
|166
|164
|SE Louisiana
|3
|0
|132
|31
|5
|2
|243
|138
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|0
|99
|41
|5
|2
|217
|113
|East Texas A&M
|2
|1
|115
|88
|2
|5
|201
|288
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|79
|75
|5
|2
|313
|109
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|27
|71
|2
|5
|136
|176
|McNeese St.
|1
|2
|44
|72
|2
|5
|156
|205
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|44
|64
|1
|6
|84
|198
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|68
|103
|2
|5
|180
|210
|Northwestern St.
|0
|3
|27
|109
|1
|6
|71
|282
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar 23, UT Rio Grande Valley 21
SE Louisiana 49, Northwestern St. 0
East Texas A&M 52, Incarnate Word 45
McNeese St. 27, Houston Christian 0
Stephen F. Austin 34, Nicholls 7
Saturday, Oct. 25
SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|133
|71
|5
|1
|211
|123
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|128
|87
|4
|2
|237
|155
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|1
|121
|100
|3
|4
|209
|251
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|47
|70
|2
|4
|110
|206
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|103
|123
|4
|3
|223
|234
|MVSU
|0
|2
|45
|68
|1
|5
|129
|217
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|87
|49
|5
|2
|152
|138
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|116
|69
|4
|3
|187
|145
|Grambling St.
|1
|2
|53
|65
|4
|3
|176
|201
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|47
|91
|3
|4
|184
|217
|Alcorn St.
|0
|3
|60
|70
|1
|6
|143
|194
|Southern U.
|0
|3
|30
|107
|1
|6
|92
|253
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern 61, Va. Lynchburg 10
MVSU 49, Lincoln University (CA) 0
Grambling St. 20, Ark.-Pine Bluff 16
Florida A&M 33, Alcorn St. 28
Prairie View 24, Southern U. 3
Saturday, Oct. 25
MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|4
|0
|136
|58
|6
|1
|226
|109
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|113
|112
|4
|3
|133
|198
|Marshall
|2
|1
|139
|115
|4
|3
|246
|216
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|100
|103
|4
|3
|195
|197
|Old Dominion
|1
|2
|98
|118
|4
|3
|232
|184
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|86
|97
|3
|4
|206
|249
|Georgia St.
|0
|3
|51
|96
|1
|6
|132
|288
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|3
|0
|98
|67
|5
|2
|215
|176
|Troy
|3
|0
|116
|79
|5
|2
|198
|171
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|62
|72
|3
|4
|155
|204
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|50
|76
|3
|4
|117
|216
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|78
|97
|2
|5
|165
|207
|Texas State
|0
|3
|108
|119
|3
|4
|253
|219
|South Alabama
|0
|3
|58
|84
|1
|6
|164
|205
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas St. 15, South Alabama 14
Saturday’s Games
Troy 37, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Coastal Carolina 45, Appalachian St. 37
Marshall 40, Texas State 37, 2OT
James Madison 63, Old Dominion 27
Southern Miss. 22, Louisiana-Lafayette 10
Georgia Southern 41, Georgia St. 24
Thursday, Oct. 23
South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|4
|0
|194
|85
|8
|0
|377
|139
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|151
|98
|4
|4
|214
|233
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|82
|94
|3
|4
|177
|252
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|137
|119
|4
|3
|233
|168
|West Georgia
|2
|3
|113
|155
|5
|3
|216
|199
|E. Kentucky
|1
|2
|60
|88
|3
|4
|131
|194
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|79
|115
|2
|5
|191
|259
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|97
|103
|2
|5
|253
|259
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|50
|106
|1
|6
|131
|204
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama 35, E. Kentucky 14
Tarleton St. 45, West Georgia 10
S. Utah 31, Abilene Christian 24
Saturday, Oct. 25
Cent. Arkansas at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|274
|149
|Uconn
|5
|2
|260
|159
|Umass
|0
|7
|79
|249
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 38, Boston College 23
Buffalo 28, Umass 21
Notre Dame 34, Southern Cal 24
Saturday, Oct. 25
Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.
Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
