FBC Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 4 0 133 91 6 0 219 129 South Florida 3 0 165 75 6 1 292 161 Tulane 3 0 81 50 6 1 181 156 Memphis 2 1 124 64 6 1 267 128 East Carolina 2 1 88 59 4 3 212 120 Temple 2 1 107 67 4 3 231 171 North Texas 1 1 81 101 6 1 315 180 FAU 2 2 119 157 3 4 210 248 UTSA 1 1 82 40 3 4 224 216 Army 2 3 116 117 3 4 167 168 Rice 1 3 75 126 3 4 136 190 UAB 1 3 101 146 3 4 208 272 Tulsa 0 4 71 159 2 5 139 199 Charlotte 0 4 64 155 1 6 120 244

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 41, Tulsa 27

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 24, Army 17

Temple 49, Charlotte 14

North Texas 55, UTSA 17

UAB 31, Memphis 24

South Florida 48, FAU 13

Friday, Oct. 24

North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

South Florida at Memphis, Noon

Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 4 0 116 88 7 0 247 144 Virginia 3 0 124 85 6 1 280 163 SMU 3 0 100 52 5 2 239 158 Pittsburgh 3 1 139 85 5 2 269 142 Duke 3 1 146 84 4 3 237 180 Louisville 2 1 85 78 5 1 204 126 California 2 1 70 87 5 2 166 153 Miami 1 1 49 46 5 1 196 92 Stanford 2 2 80 115 3 4 133 194 Clemson 2 3 145 113 3 4 182 146 Wake Forest 1 2 83 87 4 2 174 120 NC State 1 2 88 92 4 3 210 186 Virginia Tech 1 2 66 86 2 5 161 205 Syracuse 1 3 68 120 3 4 187 209 Florida St. 0 4 104 128 3 4 278 158 North Carolina 0 2 28 59 2 4 112 150 Boston College 0 4 61 147 1 6 190 237

Friday’s Games

Louisville 24, Miami 21

California 21, North Carolina 18

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 38, Boston College 23

Georgia Tech 27, Duke 18

SMU 35, Clemson 24

Virginia 22, Washington St. 20

Pittsburgh 30, Syracuse 13

Stanford 20, Florida St. 13

Friday, Oct. 24

California at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Virginia at North Carolina, Noon

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon

SMU at Wake Forest, Noon

NC State at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 4 0 119 93 7 0 249 109 Cincinnati 4 0 144 92 6 1 265 132 Houston 3 1 117 100 6 1 206 133 Texas Tech 3 1 133 64 6 1 307 99 Arizona St. 3 1 90 112 5 2 182 170 Iowa St. 2 2 110 97 5 2 205 133 TCU 2 2 129 125 5 2 254 184 Utah 2 2 121 82 5 2 258 107 Baylor 2 2 140 130 4 3 254 220 Kansas 2 2 119 109 4 3 227 165 Kansas St. 2 2 130 107 3 4 206 189 Arizona 1 3 110 116 4 3 221 142 UCF 1 3 96 94 4 3 215 120 Colorado 1 3 86 112 3 4 174 166 West Virginia 0 4 61 172 2 5 147 216 Oklahoma St. 0 4 74 174 1 6 116 269

Saturday’s Games

TCU 42, Baylor 36

Houston 31, Arizona 28

UCF 45, West Virginia 13

Arizona St. 26, Texas Tech 22

Cincinnati 49, Oklahoma St. 17

BYU 24, Utah 21

Saturday, Oct. 25

Kansas St. at Kansas, Noon

BYU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 3 0 111 77 7 0 283 158 UC Davis 3 0 113 63 5 1 204 191 Montana St. 3 0 139 27 5 2 234 123 Sacramento St. 2 1 119 94 4 3 233 178 E. Washington 2 1 59 98 3 4 160 228 N. Arizona 1 2 65 96 4 3 205 237 Cal Poly 1 2 68 86 3 4 191 208 N. Colorado 1 2 102 99 3 4 179 170 Weber St. 1 2 82 116 3 4 175 274 Idaho St. 1 2 78 108 2 5 245 224 Idaho 0 3 77 111 2 5 172 191 Portland St. 0 3 71 109 0 7 94 293

Saturday’s Games

Montana 43, Sacred Heart 21

Weber St. 43, Portland St. 27

E. Washington 21, Idaho 14

Sacramento St. 40, N. Colorado 35

Friday, Oct. 24

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

E. Washington at Weber St., 3 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 4 0 180 69 7 0 362 100 UT Martin 3 1 117 78 3 5 161 226 Gardner-Webb 2 1 58 74 4 3 180 243 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 1 93 94 3 4 149 214 SE Missouri 2 1 80 59 3 4 179 222 E. Illinois 2 2 85 93 3 4 153 187 Charleston Southern 1 3 97 116 2 6 138 232 Tennessee St. 0 3 27 94 2 5 99 204 W. Illinois 0 4 98 158 1 7 190 334

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 42, E. Illinois 13

UT Martin 37, Gardner-Webb 7

Tennessee Tech 52, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28

Charleston Southern 29, W. Illinois 24

Tennessee St. 24, Howard 7

Saturday, Oct. 25

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

E. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 4 0 151 58 7 0 307 81 Ohio St. 4 0 134 25 7 0 255 41 Oregon 3 1 140 78 6 1 309 101 Iowa 3 1 115 72 5 2 209 102 Michigan 3 1 91 75 5 2 201 119 Minnesota 3 1 85 96 5 2 188 133 Northwestern 3 1 72 69 5 2 159 106 Southern Cal 3 1 141 95 5 2 297 162 UCLA 3 1 114 84 3 4 157 192 Illinois 2 2 103 156 5 2 238 178 Nebraska 2 2 105 112 5 2 252 136 Washington 2 2 75 87 5 2 242 142 Maryland 1 3 95 88 4 3 198 121 Michigan St. 0 4 84 159 3 4 190 229 Penn St. 0 4 106 119 3 4 238 136 Rutgers 0 4 85 163 3 4 224 221 Purdue 0 4 64 122 2 5 159 195 Wisconsin 0 4 20 122 2 5 93 170

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 24, Washington 7

Northwestern 19, Purdue 0

Indiana 38, Michigan St. 13

Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 0

Oregon 56, Rutgers 10

Iowa 25, Penn St. 24

UCLA 20, Maryland 17

Notre Dame 34, Southern Cal 24

Saturday, Oct. 25

UCLA at Indiana, Noon

Rutgers at Purdue, Noon

Minnesota at Iowa, TBA

Northwestern at Nebraska, TBA

Wisconsin at Oregon, TBA

Illinois at Washington, TBA

Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 142 85 6 1 317 232 Rhode Island 4 0 158 81 6 2 230 170 Villanova 4 1 186 117 5 2 216 186 William & Mary 3 1 116 113 4 3 187 198 Maine 2 1 98 72 3 4 152 171 Elon 2 2 100 78 4 4 225 187 New Hampshire 2 2 82 91 4 4 177 178 Campbell 2 2 118 124 2 6 190 306 Stony Brook 1 2 85 92 3 4 188 192 Towson 1 2 60 83 3 4 159 187 NC A&T 1 2 97 105 1 6 161 281 Bryant 0 3 86 110 2 5 177 190 Hampton 0 4 85 168 2 6 174 284 Albany (NY) 0 3 35 129 1 6 104 234

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 56, Hampton 14

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Stony Brook 21

New Hampshire 24, Campbell 10

William & Mary 26, Elon 21

Rhode Island 58, Albany (NY) 17

Saturday, Oct. 25

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Elon at Maine, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 2 0 59 23 4 2 132 123 Jacksonville St. 3 0 101 76 4 3 215 186 W. Kentucky 3 1 101 95 5 2 208 162 Louisiana Tech 2 1 86 60 4 2 147 103 Liberty 2 1 73 69 3 4 134 151 FIU 1 1 41 44 3 3 131 166 Missouri St. 1 1 44 47 3 3 130 178 Delaware 1 2 87 81 3 3 173 170 New Mexico St. 1 2 78 89 3 3 138 144 UTEP 1 2 54 66 2 5 147 169 Middle Tennessee 0 2 36 46 1 5 102 177 Sam Houston St. 0 4 78 142 0 7 119 272

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 30, New Mexico St. 27

FIU 25, W. Kentucky 6

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 38, Delaware 25

UTEP 35, Sam Houston St. 17

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Kennesaw St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 3 200 214 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 5 131 161

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 31, Merrimack 7

Montana 43, Sacred Heart 21

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 0 75 17 5 0 224 55 Penn 2 0 71 45 4 1 153 119 Princeton 2 0 57 31 3 2 144 139 Dartmouth 1 1 41 52 4 1 133 113 Yale 1 1 57 41 3 2 145 89 Brown 0 2 28 81 3 2 131 121 Columbia 0 2 31 52 1 4 71 131 Cornell 0 2 34 75 1 4 95 149

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 31, Merrimack 7

Yale 47, Stonehill 7

Princeton 40, Brown 21

Cornell 30, Bucknell 20

Dartmouth 30, Fordham 13

Penn 35, Columbia 21

Friday, Oct. 24

Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Harvard at Princeton, Noon

Penn at Yale, Noon

Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 3 0 90 79 4 3 179 149 Miami (Ohio) 3 0 89 51 4 3 182 154 W. Michigan 3 0 77 16 4 3 160 124 Cent. Michigan 2 1 73 47 4 3 158 179 Ohio 2 1 97 61 4 3 206 177 Ball St. 2 1 62 84 3 4 124 217 Toledo 2 2 126 55 4 3 247 100 Bowling Green 1 2 54 85 3 4 140 179 Kent St. 1 2 80 82 2 5 125 271 Akron 1 3 66 129 2 6 145 245 E. Michigan 1 3 89 109 2 6 196 268 N. Illinois 0 3 45 89 1 6 86 170

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 27, Bowling Green 6

Miami (Ohio) 44, E. Michigan 30

Toledo 45, Kent St. 10

Buffalo 28, Umass 21

Ball St. 42, Akron 28

Ohio 48, N. Illinois 21

Saturday, Oct. 25

Bowling Green at Kent St., Noon

Ohio at E. Michigan, Noon

Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 2 253 183 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 4 3 268 198 SC State 0 0 0 0 4 3 190 210 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 4 122 150 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 162 175 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 140 239

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee St. 24, Howard 7

Saturday, Oct. 25

Delaware St. at NC Central, 1 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 4 0 167 53 7 0 305 70 S. Dakota St. 3 0 101 47 7 0 239 102 North Dakota 3 0 108 43 5 2 274 132 South Dakota 3 1 98 103 5 3 184 216 Illinois St. 1 2 97 105 4 3 221 219 S. Illinois 1 2 91 110 4 3 253 188 Youngstown St. 1 2 87 105 4 3 222 206 Indiana St. 0 3 48 112 2 5 147 286 N. Iowa 0 3 24 83 2 5 95 162 Murray St. 0 3 70 130 0 7 142 302

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 38, S. Illinois 19

N. Dakota St. 38, Indiana St. 7

Youngstown St. 40, Illinois St. 35

S. Dakota St. 35, Murray St. 14

South Dakota 17, N. Iowa 14

Saturday, Oct. 25

Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 2 0 89 34 5 1 184 73 Boise St. 3 0 146 93 5 2 258 183 Hawaii 3 1 140 103 6 2 229 186 UNLV 2 1 113 121 6 1 260 234 Fresno St. 2 1 64 87 5 2 205 166 Utah St. 2 1 105 99 4 3 238 221 New Mexico 1 2 77 98 4 3 199 184 Wyoming 1 2 73 83 3 4 140 158 Colorado St. 1 2 92 97 2 5 153 189 San Jose St. 1 2 88 93 2 5 169 205 Air Force 1 4 174 214 2 5 254 261 Nevada 0 3 49 88 1 6 109 196

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 30, San Jose St. 25

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 24, Wyoming 21

Boise St. 56, UNLV 31

Hawaii 31, Colorado St. 19

New Mexico 24, Nevada 22

Friday, Oct. 24

Boise St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

San Diego St. at Fresno St., TBA

Utah St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 3 0 79 36 5 3 210 188 Duquesne 3 0 123 21 5 3 259 200 Stonehill 1 1 24 37 2 5 98 172 LIU Brooklyn 1 2 33 39 2 5 89 169 Robert Morris 0 2 19 41 1 6 88 197 Wagner 0 2 24 43 1 6 89 203 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 14 83 0 6 53 226

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 17, Robert Morris 7

Yale 47, Stonehill 7

CCSU 24, Wagner 17, OT

Duquesne 37, Mercyhurst 0

Saturday, Oct. 25

New Haven at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at Mercyhurst, Noon

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 144 190 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 7 169 262

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 22, Washington St. 20

Oregon St. 45, Lafayette 13

Saturday, Oct. 25

Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 7 0 231 119 Lafayette 3 0 128 71 5 3 256 220 Georgetown 1 1 58 59 4 3 177 182 Holy Cross 1 1 49 48 1 6 123 182 Bucknell 1 2 81 131 4 4 213 284 Colgate 1 2 80 66 2 5 201 219 Fordham 1 2 57 89 1 6 126 275 Richmond 1 3 88 101 4 4 159 178

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 21, Colgate 17

Dartmouth 30, Fordham 13

Cornell 30, Bucknell 20

Holy Cross 28, Richmond 22

Oregon St. 45, Lafayette 13

Saturday, Oct. 25

Georgetown at Bucknell, Noon

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 3 0 114 32 7 0 286 97 Drake 3 0 105 16 4 2 188 102 Dayton 3 1 141 75 5 2 210 113 Butler 3 1 100 90 5 3 191 200 St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 2 153 81 4 3 238 138 Stetson 2 2 77 136 3 5 164 302 Marist 1 2 68 68 3 4 152 154 San Diego 1 2 60 65 3 4 156 209 Morehead St. 1 3 65 118 3 5 168 274 Davidson 0 3 45 137 1 6 128 315 Valparaiso 0 3 27 137 1 6 138 266

Saturday’s Games

Butler 23, Dayton 17

Presbyterian 42, Stetson 7

Drake 45, Davidson 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 55, Valparaiso 17

Morehead St. 23, Marist 21

Saturday, Oct. 25

Presbyterian at Dayton, Noon

Drake at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Davidson, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 4 0 126 78 7 0 253 164 Alabama 4 0 118 79 6 1 246 124 Georgia 4 1 163 124 6 1 236 137 Mississippi 3 1 130 120 6 1 262 158 Missouri 2 1 76 64 6 1 273 117 Oklahoma 2 1 56 47 6 1 201 66 Vanderbilt 2 1 76 61 6 1 290 140 Texas 2 1 60 48 5 2 187 79 LSU 2 2 83 75 5 2 179 102 Tennessee 2 2 136 146 5 2 309 213 Florida 2 2 79 96 3 4 157 140 South Carolina 1 4 79 119 3 4 141 140 Mississippi St. 0 3 64 95 4 3 223 142 Auburn 0 4 54 83 3 4 165 125 Kentucky 0 4 63 116 2 4 135 155 Arkansas 0 3 108 120 2 5 260 229

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 31, LSU 24

Oklahoma 26, South Carolina 7

Georgia 43, Mississippi 35

Florida 23, Mississippi St. 21

Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 42

Texas 16, Kentucky 13, OT

Alabama 37, Tennessee 20

Missouri 23, Auburn 17, 2OT

Saturday, Oct. 25

Mississippi at Oklahoma, Noon

Auburn at Arkansas, 12:45 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, TBA

Texas at Mississippi St., TBA

Alabama at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 4 0 143 76 5 1 191 105 W. Carolina 4 0 170 101 5 3 298 267 Chattanooga 2 1 73 80 3 4 187 222 Furman 2 2 82 118 4 3 171 202 The Citadel 2 2 106 106 3 4 157 181 Wofford 1 2 73 58 2 5 135 140 ETSU 1 3 139 121 3 5 258 261 Samford 1 4 106 188 1 6 116 264 VMI 0 3 46 90 1 6 137 222

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 31, Furman 13

Chattanooga 42, ETSU 38

Samford 24, VMI 22

W. Carolina 45, The Citadel 38

Saturday, Oct. 25

The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 3 0 80 61 6 1 166 164 SE Louisiana 3 0 132 31 5 2 243 138 Stephen F. Austin 3 0 99 41 5 2 217 113 East Texas A&M 2 1 115 88 2 5 201 288 UT Rio Grande Valley 1 2 79 75 5 2 313 109 Houston Christian 1 2 27 71 2 5 136 176 McNeese St. 1 2 44 72 2 5 156 205 Nicholls 1 2 44 64 1 6 84 198 Incarnate Word 0 3 68 103 2 5 180 210 Northwestern St. 0 3 27 109 1 6 71 282

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 23, UT Rio Grande Valley 21

SE Louisiana 49, Northwestern St. 0

East Texas A&M 52, Incarnate Word 45

McNeese St. 27, Houston Christian 0

Stephen F. Austin 34, Nicholls 7

Saturday, Oct. 25

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 3 0 133 71 5 1 211 123 Alabama St. 2 1 128 87 4 2 237 155 Bethune-Cookman 2 1 121 100 3 4 209 251 Florida A&M 1 1 47 70 2 4 110 206 Alabama A&M 1 2 103 123 4 3 223 234 MVSU 0 2 45 68 1 5 129 217

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 0 87 49 5 2 152 138 Texas Southern 3 1 116 69 4 3 187 145 Grambling St. 1 2 53 65 4 3 176 201 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 47 91 3 4 184 217 Alcorn St. 0 3 60 70 1 6 143 194 Southern U. 0 3 30 107 1 6 92 253

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern 61, Va. Lynchburg 10

MVSU 49, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Grambling St. 20, Ark.-Pine Bluff 16

Florida A&M 33, Alcorn St. 28

Prairie View 24, Southern U. 3

Saturday, Oct. 25

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 4 0 136 58 6 1 226 109 Coastal Carolina 3 1 113 112 4 3 133 198 Marshall 2 1 139 115 4 3 246 216 Appalachian St. 1 2 100 103 4 3 195 197 Old Dominion 1 2 98 118 4 3 232 184 Georgia Southern 1 2 86 97 3 4 206 249 Georgia St. 0 3 51 96 1 6 132 288

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 3 0 98 67 5 2 215 176 Troy 3 0 116 79 5 2 198 171 Arkansas St. 2 1 62 72 3 4 155 204 Louisiana-Monroe 1 2 50 76 3 4 117 216 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 78 97 2 5 165 207 Texas State 0 3 108 119 3 4 253 219 South Alabama 0 3 58 84 1 6 164 205

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas St. 15, South Alabama 14

Saturday’s Games

Troy 37, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Coastal Carolina 45, Appalachian St. 37

Marshall 40, Texas State 37, 2OT

James Madison 63, Old Dominion 27

Southern Miss. 22, Louisiana-Lafayette 10

Georgia Southern 41, Georgia St. 24

Thursday, Oct. 23

South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 4 0 194 85 8 0 377 139 Abilene Christian 3 1 151 98 4 4 214 233 Cent. Arkansas 2 1 82 94 3 4 177 252 Austin Peay 2 2 137 119 4 3 233 168 West Georgia 2 3 113 155 5 3 216 199 E. Kentucky 1 2 60 88 3 4 131 194 North Alabama 1 2 79 115 2 5 191 259 S. Utah 1 2 97 103 2 5 253 259 Utah Tech 0 3 50 106 1 6 131 204

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama 35, E. Kentucky 14

Tarleton St. 45, West Georgia 10

S. Utah 31, Abilene Christian 24

Saturday, Oct. 25

Cent. Arkansas at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 2 274 149 Uconn 5 2 260 159 Umass 0 7 79 249

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 38, Boston College 23

Buffalo 28, Umass 21

Notre Dame 34, Southern Cal 24

Saturday, Oct. 25

Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.

Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

