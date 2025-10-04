Fabián Ruiz joins PSG’s growing injury list and will miss Sunday’s game at Lille

PARIS (AP) — Fabián Ruiz has joined the growing Paris Saint-Germain injury list and will miss Sunday’s trip to play…

PARIS (AP) — Fabián Ruiz has joined the growing Paris Saint-Germain injury list and will miss Sunday’s trip to play Lille in Ligue 1.

PSG said Saturday that the Spain midfielder is receiving treatment for an adductor injury. He was replaced during the second half against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Coach Luis Enrique is without six first-team players.

Fellow midfielder João Neves was selected to start against Barcelona but removed after a pregame warmup. He’ll miss his third straight Ligue 1 game with a thigh injury.

“I won’t take any risks with any player,” Luis Enrique said. “Neves warmed up with the team because we thought he might play, but he got injured.”

Captain Marquinhos, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and forwards Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé are also sidelined.

However, Neves and Kvaratskhelia have been called up for international duty by Portugal and Georgia, respectively.

“I understand the (national team) coaches, because I was one,” Luis Enrique said. “I think all the coaches try to do the same thing. I have nothing to add.”

Defending champion PSG was level on 15 points with Lyon heading into this weekend’s games.

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier returns to play against his former club after joining PSG in the offseason in a deal worth around 40 million euros ($47 million).

Lyon hosts Toulouse in Sunday’s early game. ___

