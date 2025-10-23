Bayern and 20-goal Harry Kane roll on in the Bundesliga

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With 12 wins from 12 games and 20 goals for its star striker, can anyone stop…

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With 12 wins from 12 games and 20 goals for its star striker, can anyone stop Bayern Munich and Harry Kane?

The England captain scored his 20th goal of the season as Bayern Munich swept past Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. Bayern is already five points clear in the German Bundesliga with wins in all seven of its games.

Key matchups

Bayern is heading to a stadium where it’s struggled in the past as Vincent Kompany’s team faces Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Bayern’s record there in the last six years includes two wins, one draw and four losses.

Kasper Hjulmand’s unbeaten record as Leverkusen coach evaporated as his team was demolished 7-2 at home by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. Beating Freiburg on Sunday would help restore confidence.

Eintracht Frankfurt put up a fight against Liverpool and briefly led, but the eventual 5-1 loss was another woeful defensive performance. St. Pauli visits Frankfurt on Saturday looking to exploit a home defense which has conceded 23 goals in its last six games.

Players to watch

Kane continued his impressive scoring record but the real standout player in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Club Brugge was 17-year-old winger Lennart Karl, who scored five minutes into his first Champions League start.

Jobe Bellingham’s start to life at Borussia Dortmund has been largely disappointing but two assists in a 4-2 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday could be a turning point for the 20-year-old English midfielder. Dortmund hosts Cologne on Saturday.

Who’s out

Forward Serge Gnabry and defender Josip Stanišić both missed Bayern’s win over Brugge with injuries.

Leverkusen’s American forward Malik Tillman remains out with a thigh injury picked up while with the United States national team.

Third-place Stuttgart is without top scorer Ermedin Demirovic again as it hosts Mainz on Sunday.

Off the field

Bayern’s opponent Gladbach still hasn’t made a decision on a new permanent coach, more than a month after Gerardo Seoane was fired. Interim coach Eugen Polanski is heading into his fifth Bundesliga game in charge Saturday. With a new sporting director, Rouven Schröder, in place since last week, a decision could come soon.

