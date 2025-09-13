DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Boxing Bonus for Canelo-Crawford Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up here to score a bonus for the anticipated matchup that will determine the super middleweight champion. No code is needed during registration to claim it.









A $5 wager with this DraftKings promo code offer will trigger a guaranteed $200 bonus, which can be used toward boxing. Check out the odds for the winning method to bet on a KO or decision from either fighter.

Alvarez (-175) is the favorite. This has a lot to do with Crawford (+140) moving up two weight classes for this fight. Crawford has a chance to become the first undisputed champion in three weight classes. On the other hand, Alvarez could hand him his first loss of his career.

Register here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer for Canelo vs. Crawford. Bet $5 to redeem a $200 boxing bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code for the Canelo-Crawford Fight

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus In-App Promos for Canelo vs. Crawford Method of Victory Profit Boost, Bet College Football for a Boxing Bonus Terms and Conditions New Players Only – Must Be 21+ and Physically Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On September 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s expected to be one of the biggest boxing events in recent history. These two will fight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The home of the NFL’s Raiders holds 65,000 fans. Start streaming the main card at 9 pm ET through Netflix.

Many would consider Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) the biggest star the sport has had over the past decade. He’s younger and bigger, but Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) does have the reach advantage.

Try to get in your first $5 bet on one of the fights before the main event to receive the $200 bonus.

Super welterweight: Callum Walsh (-330) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (+245)

Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli (-175) vs. Lester Martinez (+140)

Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel (-1800) vs. Travis Crawford (+900)

How to Gain $200 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code

Complete these easy steps on Saturday to snag a bonus for Canelo vs. Crawford. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account:

Click here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Enter the basic details needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email address and date of birth. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking. Place a $5 bet on any fight.

Win or lose, this will trigger a $200 bonus, which is awarded as (8) $25 bonus bets.

Profit Boost for the Method of Victory

Go to the promotions tab to find a profit boost for the method of victory. Increase your potential winnings for a bet on a knockout or decision from either fighter. For example, the odds for Canelo to win by KO, TKO or DQ are at +380. There is another offer that allows customers to get a bonus for boxing after placing a bet on college football.

Sign up through the links above to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for Canelo vs. Crawford. Get a $200 boxing bonus after a $5 wager.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.