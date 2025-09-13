Canelo vs. Crawford Betting Promos: Get 6 Top Boxing Offers from Leading Apps

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

It’s officially fight night, and the boxing world will have all eyes on Las Vegas this evening as Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) takes on Terence Crawford(41-0, 31 KOs) for the undisputed 168-pound title.

Fight fans can turn up the intensity for tonight’s main event with the linked Canelo vs. Crawford betting promos on this page to unlock $1000’s in bonuses for wagering on the action. The opening bell is just around the corner, so don’t wait around; make sure to use the linked promos on this page for betting on Saturday night boxing.

Canelo vs. Crawford Betting Promos

Sportsbook Canelo vs. Crawford Betting Promos DraftKings Bet $5, Get Instant $200 Bonus + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket BetMGM $1,500 First Bet (Win $150 Bonus in NJ, PA, MI or WV) Bet365 Claim $300 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net FanDuel Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets Caesars Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boosts Fanatics Bet $10, Get $100 in FanCash + Up to $100 in FanCash Back for Football Gamedays

Tonight’s monumental boxing showdown will be broadcast on Netflix as millions around the world tune into the action. Main event ring walks are expected around 11:00 pm ET, and before Canelo and Crawford square off, sports bettors can claim a variety of promos for betting on the bout using the links on this page.

Get the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The $200 in bonus bets is fully guaranteed and will be paid out instantly, so no need to sweat the result of the $5 qualifying wager. The promo also unlocks an over $200 discount on an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Claim $150 Bonus or $1.5K First Bet with the BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150







New users in NJ, PA, MI, and WV can sign-up with the BetMGM bonus code to score a $150 bonus if they win a $10 qualifying wager. For new users in other BetMGM states, the promo will unlock a $1,500 First Bet Offer to make a confident initial wager backed by bonus bets (up to $1,500 max) if they lose.

Score $300 Bonus or $1K Safety Net with the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365







Get the bet365 bonus code to choose from two lucrative welcome offers when you sign-up. There is an option to bet $5 and get a guaranteed $300 in bonus bets. New users can also select a $1,000 first-bet safety net. The Safety Net allows new users to wager stress-free, knowing that if they lose, they will get back an equal amount in bonus bets (up to $1,000).

Win $300 NFL Bonus with the FanDuel Promo







The FanDuel new user bonus is one of the best Canelo vs. Crawford betting promos, as it unlocks a terrific sign-up offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if your bet wins). There is no promo code needed, and there is no minimum odds requirement. So place your $5 wager on Canelo vs. Crawford, and if you win, you’ll score $300 in bonus bets to use on FanDuel.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X Unlocks 20 Profit Boosts







First-time bettors on Caesars Sportsbook can sign-up with the promo code linked on this page to claim an offer to bet $1 and get twenty (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens. Each of the profit boost tokens has a $25 maximum, so a $1 qualifying wager can unlock up to $500 in bonuses as users double their winnings across twenty bets on the Caesars Sportsbook platform.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Provides $100 No Sweat Bets







Boxing bettors can get a great choice of two-part offers from Fanatics to bet $10 and get $100 in FanCash plus up to $100 in FanCash back every football game day. The Football Gameday Guarantee offer allows users to wager up to $100 on NFL or college football markets and get back their stake (up to $100) in FanCash if they lose. There is another option that allows new users to bet $50 and get $250 in FanCash plus up to $100 back in FanCash on Football Gamedays.