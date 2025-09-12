Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Boosts for NFL, CFB, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X gives new users the ability to unlock 20 100 percent profit boost tokens for this weekend's college football and NFL games. All you have to do is bet $1 on any game to immediately unlock your reward.





Just recently, Caesars Sportsbook upgraded its welcome offer to 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. They will be eligible for bets up to $25 on any market, and they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire.

Week 2 of the NFL season started with Commanders-Packers last night, and you can capitalize on other exciting matchups like Bears-Lions, Seahawks-Steelers and Eagles-Chiefs this weekend. There is also a Monday night doubleheader with Buccaneers-Texans and Chargers-Raiders.

No. 22 Indiana plays Indiana State tonight, and the rest of the college games involving ranked teams will be played on Saturday. The Georgia-Tennessee, South Florida-Miami and Texas A&M-Notre Dame matchups will headline the slate.

A $1 bet on any of these games will unleash your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens. Let’s go through some of the best ways you can do that with the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X For NFL, CFB

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X New User Offer Bet $1, Get (20) 100% Profit Boost Tokens In-App Promos NFL Flips, Daily NFL & NCAAF Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On Sept. 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

One of the best ways to activate your offer would be to take advantage of the quick picks available within the Caesars Sportsbook app. These can be found by going to a specific game that interests you. They will be at the top of the “popular” page. Betting $1 on any of these options will unlock your tokens:

Georgia wins, over 49.5 total points scored (+200)

Miami -17.5, over 57.5 total points scored (+265)

Notre Dame -6.5, over 49.5 total points scored (+265)

Seahawks +3, over 40 total points scored (+260)

Bears win, over 46.5 total points scored (+500)

Eagles lead at half, Chiefs win (+425)

Scroll to the specific game that interests you to view several of the quick pick betting markets.

College Football Boosts

Another part of the Caesars Sportsbook app that should get familiar with is the “boosts” section. Click on the icon at the top of the home page and survey the betting options with boosted odds. You can sort by the sport and odds. Caesars already has tons of options for college football games this weekend:

Colorado, Kansas State, UCLA all win (+480)

Michigan, Alabama and Oklahoma EACH cover -14.5 spread (+175)

Clemson, Memphis, West Virginia and SMU all win (+775)

Georgia wins by 1-6 points vs. Tennessee (+450)

Tennessee, Miami, Notre Dame and LSU all win (+450)

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

Click here to get started with the sign-up process and claim your welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook. Enter the promo code WTOP20X along with basic personal information (Name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.).

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your $1 bet to unlock your 20 100 percent profit boost tokens and any other wagers you want to make after that.

Once you receive your profit boost tokens, they will stay in your account for two weeks before they expire. Use them to double your wins on bets up to $25.