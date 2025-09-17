BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, Bills-Dolphins TNF

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Anyone who signs up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 will qualify for a welcome bonus. New users will have access to a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) here or a $1,500 first bet here .







These offers apply to the NFL, MLB and a wide range of other sports. Bills vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football will be a popular option for bettors this week.

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a sign-up bonus with BetMGM Sportsbook. September is one of the est times of the year to take advantage of this offer.

Click here and input BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Activate the $1,500 first bet in other states by clicking here .

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offers 2 Sign-Up Options

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Pro Football No Sweat Bet Token, Second Chance TD, MLB Parlay Boost Token, WNBA SGP Boost Token, BetMGM Rewards etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to highlight the fact that this is a state-specific offer. Most new players will receive the $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will back up any losses on this initial wager with five bonus bets. For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 first bet will recieve five $200 bonus bets back.

Players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can secure a $150 bonus. Place a $10 winning bet on any game to lock in this bonus.

Thursday Night Football Prop Bets

Although we expect to see a lot of players bet on the spread, moneyline and total points, don’t forget about the different prop bets available on Thursday Night Football. Anytime touchdown scorer is one of the most popular options among football fans. Not to mention, new users can combine different player props into one same game parlay.

Take a look at the current anytime touchdown scorer odds for Bills vs. Dolphins (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

James Cook (-165)

Josh Allen (-155)

Devon Achane (+100)

Tyreek Hill (+165)

Keon Coleman (+185)

Jaylen Waddle (+210)

Khalil Shakir (+220)

Dalton Kincaid (+250)

Joshua Palmer (+300)

Ray Davis (+380)

Malik Washington (+425)

Ty Johnson (+425)

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

These BetMGM Sportsbook promos are only available to first-time players. Here is a detailed breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Use bonus code WTOP150 to start signing up. Click here to unlock the $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Click here to start with the $1,500 first bet in other states.

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Bet $10 to get the $150 bonus or lock in the $1,500 first bet.

Any losses on the $1,500 first bet will be offset with bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.