Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Bonus for CFB, Boxing, NFL Week 2

Dive into a football-filled weekend by redeeming the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New users who sign up can start wagering on games such Georgia/Tennessee, Florida/LSU, Texas A&M/Notre Dame on Saturday, and Giants/Cowboys and Eagles/Chiefs on Sunday. And with the highly-anticipated Canelo-Crawford Netflix bout also on the schedule, now is a great time to choose between two welcome offers when signing up here.



Fans can then attach one of these two sign up bonuses to their new account by placing a qualifying wager on bet365. Users have the option of a $300 bonus, which will be added to their account once a $5 cash bet is placed, or a $1,000 first bet safety net that will return bonus bets if their initial wager fails.
With a ton going on this weekend, bet365 is the place to go for competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets, along with additional in-app promotions and bet boosts.
Redeem the bet365 bonus code for either a $300 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Week 2 $300 Bonus

Bettors can get themselves in the action by applying the bet365 bonus code to their new sportsbook account and get a choice of welcome offers.

Users who would rather get a standard bonus can use the $300 bet-and-get bonus option. All this deal requires is that a bettor places a wager of $5 or more on the game. Then, whether that bet wins or loses is irrelevant, since the sportsbook will give that customer access to the bonus no matter what.

If a player would rather place a larger wager on any NCAAF or NFL game this weekend, they can use the $1,000 first bet safety net. This deal would send bonus bets back to the customer if their first wager ended up losing.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Get Started

Bet365 will require specific personal and financial information, along with the Bet365 bonus code, in order to complete your application properly. Be sure to have the following details handy in order to make your registration process as smooth as possible:

  • Full legal name
  • Birthdate
  • Home address
  • Turn the location setting of your cell phone or home computer on
  • Cash deposit that covers your starting wager
  • Bank account connection

In the event you receive bonus bets from bet365, you will have seven (7) days to use them however you want. Bonuses do not have to be spent as a lump sum and can be wagered on individual bets throughout the sportsbook. At the end of seven (7) days, any bets left unused will expire.

NFL & NCAAF Bet Boosts

One of the benefits of betting with bet365 is taking advantage of the bet boosts. These will be available for all users for every single week their is football, and for every NFL game and every big NCAAF game.

For this weekend, here are some of the best options:

  • Oregon Moneyline, 1st H o23.5, Game o49.5 (+150)
  • Georgia ML in Quarters 1-4 (+1600)
  • Florida Moneyline, Florida 1st H Moneyline, 1st H o20.5 (+900)
  • Marquise Brown, A.J. Brown, Travis Kelce & Devonta Smith Each to Record 50+ Receiving Yards

These are just some of the options, but please understand that there is a ton more, that you can check out by going to bet365 and browsing through the app.

