Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $300 Betting Bonus for Any NFL Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Score big this Sunday by betting on games like Giants-Cowboys, Bears-Lions, Eagles-Chiefs or Falcons-Vikings and secure $300 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Following registration, you’ll be equipped to take on the NFL Sunday Week 2 slate with a strong welcome bonus and a number of other football options here .







One thing to note. You will want to win your first wager (to get a cash payout), but you don’t need to win it in order to secure the $300 bonus component.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $300 Bonus Sunday

Long standing divisional and newly minted rivalries are the name of the games Sunday, and you can get in on the fun with the Bet365 bonus code deal. Upload that code during sign up and pick between a $1,000 first bet safety net and a $300 bet-and-get bonus to start off your account.

The most frequently chosen deal is the $300 bet-and-get. To claim this wager, all it takes is for you to bet $5 cash on a single NFL market Sunday. For example, a $5 bet on something like the Saints moneyline over the 49ers would make you eligible.

Then, regardless of that wager’s outcome, Bet365 will send you $300 in bonus bets to use over the next seven (7) days. For instance, use a few for the Monday night football double header featuring Buccaneers-Texans and Chargers-Raiders.

You could also opt for a $1,000 bet safety net, which will put up a good defense around your first bet. If that wager settles as a loss, Bet365 will just send you bonus bets equal to the original cash amount.

So, you would qualify for this option by betting something like $50 on Jared Goff to throw for 2+ touchdowns and the Lions to beat the Bears. Then, if that parlay lost because of either of those legs, Bet365 would just send you $50 in bonus bets instead.

Football Early Payout, Over/Under Daily Bets, Sunday Night Jackpot

Once you are in the game, stay ahead of the action with the latest offers on the Bet365 app. Log in using your new account and claim some of their amazing daily offers, like the ones here:

NFL Instant Payout: If the team you bet “to win” leads by 17 or more points, get your bet paid out automatically

Sunday Night Jackpot: Pick the player to score the LAST touchdown of the game and, if that happens, win your share of $365,000 in bonus bets

Over/Under Daily: Win daily bonus bets when you place 3-10 play parlays on available player props

Setting Up Account with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Follow the specific instructions that Bet365 lays out in order to properly complete your application. The sportsbook will need your full legal name, date of birth, your current location, the Bet365 bonus code and a mailing address prior to you choosing your welcome offer.

You will also need to include a cash payment. This should be enough to cover your very first wager and made from a debit card, credit card, online bank, PayPal or ApplePay.

Bonus bets you receive from either of these promotional options will be given seven (7) full days to be used. At the conclusion of those seven (7) days, any unused bonuses will expire. Bonuses do not have to be spent as a lump sum, so they can be spread throughout wagers with the sportsbook.