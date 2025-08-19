MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -168 Houston +142 at BOSTON -142 Baltimore +120 N.Y Yankees…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -168 Houston +142 at BOSTON -142 Baltimore +120 N.Y Yankees -142 at TAMPA BAY +120 at MINNESOTA -156 Athletics +132 Texas -116 at KANSAS CITY -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -124 Milwaukee +106 at MIAMI -142 St. Louis +120 N.Y Mets -205 at WASHINGTON +172 Milwaukee -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 LA Dodgers -270 at COLORADO +220 at SAN DIEGO -220 San Francisco +184

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -138 at PITTSBURGH +118 at PHILADELPHIA -174 Seattle +146 at ATLANTA -164 Chicago White Sox +138 Cincinnati -144 at LA ANGELS +122 Cleveland -118 at ARIZONA +100

