Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 19, 2025, 12:15 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -168 Houston +142
at BOSTON -142 Baltimore +120
N.Y Yankees -142 at TAMPA BAY +120
at MINNESOTA -156 Athletics +132
Texas -116 at KANSAS CITY -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -124 Milwaukee +106
at MIAMI -142 St. Louis +120
N.Y Mets -205 at WASHINGTON +172
Milwaukee -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
LA Dodgers -270 at COLORADO +220
at SAN DIEGO -220 San Francisco +184

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -138 at PITTSBURGH +118
at PHILADELPHIA -174 Seattle +146
at ATLANTA -164 Chicago White Sox +138
Cincinnati -144 at LA ANGELS +122
Cleveland -118 at ARIZONA +100

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

