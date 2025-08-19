MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -168 Houston +142 at BOSTON -142 Baltimore +120 N.Y Yankees…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-168
|Houston
|+142
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-142
|at TAMPA BAY
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|Athletics
|+132
|Texas
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|at MIAMI
|-142
|St. Louis
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-205
|at WASHINGTON
|+172
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-270
|at COLORADO
|+220
|at SAN DIEGO
|-220
|San Francisco
|+184
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-138
|at PITTSBURGH
|+118
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-174
|Seattle
|+146
|at ATLANTA
|-164
|Chicago White Sox
|+138
|Cincinnati
|-144
|at LA ANGELS
|+122
|Cleveland
|-118
|at ARIZONA
|+100
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.