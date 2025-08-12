MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -154 at BALTIMORE +130 at N.Y YANKEES OFF Minnesota OFF at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-154
|at BALTIMORE
|+130
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-120
|Boston
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at ATHLETICS
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-152
|at CINCINNATI
|+128
|at N.Y METS
|-136
|Atlanta
|+116
|Pittsburgh
|-118
|at MILWAUKEE
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-205
|Colorado
|+172
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-130
|San Diego
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Miami
|+116
|at TORONTO
|-124
|Chicago Cubs
|+106
|at KANSAS CITY
|-178
|Washington
|+150
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Arizona
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-172
|at LA ANGELS
|+144
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.