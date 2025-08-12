Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 12, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -154 at BALTIMORE +130
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Minnesota OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF
at HOUSTON -120 Boston +102
Tampa Bay -116 at ATHLETICS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -152 at CINCINNATI +128
at N.Y METS -136 Atlanta +116
Pittsburgh -118 at MILWAUKEE +100
at ST. LOUIS -205 Colorado +172
at SAN FRANCISCO -130 San Diego +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -136 Miami +116
at TORONTO -124 Chicago Cubs +106
at KANSAS CITY -178 Washington +150
at TEXAS -142 Arizona +120
LA Dodgers -172 at LA ANGELS +144

