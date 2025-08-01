MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -154 Kansas City +130 Minnesota -112 at CLEVELAND -104 Houston…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Kansas City
|+130
|Minnesota
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-104
|Houston
|-132
|at BOSTON
|+112
|at LA ANGELS
|-134
|Chicago White Sox
|+114
|at SEATTLE
|-174
|Texas
|+146
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|Milwaukee
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|at N.Y METS
|-142
|San Francisco
|+120
|Pittsburgh
|-148
|at COLORADO
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-154
|St. Louis
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-156
|Detroit
|+132
|N.Y Yankees
|-164
|at MIAMI
|+138
|LA Dodgers
|-148
|at TAMPA BAY
|+126
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
