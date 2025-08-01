Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 1, 2025, 12:15 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -154 Kansas City +130
Minnesota -112 at CLEVELAND -104
Houston -132 at BOSTON +112
at LA ANGELS -134 Chicago White Sox +114
at SEATTLE -174 Texas +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -120 at CINCINNATI +102
Milwaukee -154 at WASHINGTON +130
at N.Y METS -142 San Francisco +120
Pittsburgh -148 at COLORADO +126
at SAN DIEGO -154 St. Louis +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Baltimore +120
at PHILADELPHIA -156 Detroit +132
N.Y Yankees -164 at MIAMI +138
LA Dodgers -148 at TAMPA BAY +126
at ATHLETICS OFF Arizona OFF

