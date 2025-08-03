Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Provides $100 Bonus for MLB, WNBA Daily Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a deposit match. Sign up here to claim a daily fantasy bonus and begin with a free pick.









Apply the Sleeper promo code to unlock a 100% deposit match. Redeem up to a $100 bonus to use toward MLB and WNBA picks this week.

Plus, new customers can include a free pick in an opening entry on MLB. Take Dylan Cease to record over 0.5 outs in his start for the Padres, which is nearly a guaranteed winner. There are other markets for the White Sox vs. Angels, Rangers vs. Mariners and Tigers vs. Phillies.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Score a $100 bonus for daily fantasy and begin with a free pick.

Sleeper Promo Code for the Tigers-Phillies

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Tigers will be taking on the Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball. Go to the promotions tab to find a multiplier boost for Bryce Harper after using the welcome offer. Instead of 1.50X, you can take Harper to have over 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs at 1.80X. This allows users to create more potential winnings.

Try adding other picks for Charlie Morton, Christopher Sanchez, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene.

Create a max entry to have a chance at the largest payout. Or you can choose to flex an entry and still receive some winnings if only one leg doesn’t hit.

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper has many unique features that has made it a popular choice for daily fantasy across the US. Customers can follow along with live game casts, conduct research before making picks and chat with friends. Take these easy steps on Sunday to score a bonus for the week.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address and other essential info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with a debit card or another payment method.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100. Check the “My Picks” tab to keep track of your active and completed entries.

Picks on Sale for WNBA Players

There are new picks on sale nearly every day. They are usually options for the WNBA, like the sake for Kamilla Cardoso on Sunday. Instead of 14.5 points, you can take her to score over 11.5 points. It also has a 35% profit boosts, giving customers the chance to increase potential winnings.

It won’t be long until multiplier boosts, picks on sale and other bonuses are added for NFL action. There are season totals, so take this time before the season to make prediction on Cam Ward and other rookies.

Sign up through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Unlock a 100% deposit match and start with a free pick.