Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match for MLB, NFL, UFC Fantasy

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Win up to 1,000 times your entry after signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP this weekend, one featuring NFL preseason, MLB and UFC 319 action. Click here to claim a welcome bonus for daily fantasy.









Register with the Sleeper promo code to activate a 100% deposit match. New customers can gain a $100 bonus for MLB, NFL and UFC picks over the weekend. You can also start with a free pick for Clayton Kershaw. Take the Dodgers’ starting pitcher to record over 0.5 outs on Friday, which is nearly guaranteed.

The number of selections in your entries will determine your potential winnings. Check out markets for all MLB games on Friday, like the Brewers vs. Reds, Rangers vs. Blue Jays, Mariners vs. Mets, Tigers vs. Twins, Yankees vs. Cardinals and Padres vs. Dodgers.

Sign up here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a 100% deposit match. Gain a $100 bonus and begin with a free pick.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NFL Preseason Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL Preseason, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

A max entry will result in the most winnings. But keep in mind that all legs must hit in order to receive a payout. The other option is to flex your contest and still get some winnings if one leg is incorrect.

Try using your bonus to predict home runs from the top sluggers in MLB. Find options for Cal Raleigh, Kyle Schwarber, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and others. Raleigh still leads MLB with 45 homers this season.

Sleeper has added several multiplier boosts for the NFL preseason games. There are markets for the Titans vs. Falcons and Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Friday, followed by 11 games on Saturday. For example, take Ashton Jeanty to record over 24.5 rushing yards at 2.00X. There is also a 35% profit boost, so you can increase your winnings for an entry this weekend.

How to Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

Customers can follow along with live game casts, chat with friends and conduct research on the mobile app. Take these easy steps to start with the best welcome offer.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email and other account info to verify your identity. Make a deposit up to $100 using an accepted banking method.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus.

Multiplier Boost, Protected Pick for UFC 319

Use a $5 protected pick for UFC 319. If this entry loses, you’ll get a bonus refund. These are markets for all the following bouts on the main card.

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

A multiplier boost can be found for Chimaev to record over 0.5 finishes. Instead of 1.50X, it is now at 1.75X.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $100 fantasy bonus and start with a free pick.