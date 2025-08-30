Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 College Football Fantasy Bonus Week 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State and other college football games with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New customers can secure a fantasy bonus here and gain access to a pick on sale.









Unlock a 100% deposit match by signing up with the Sleeper promo code. Gain up to a $100 bonus to use toward college football picks on Saturday.

It has added a pick on sale for Arch Manning, who is making just his third start for Texas, and his first start against a ranked team. His total was at 236.5 passing yards, but it’s been dropped down to 188.5 passing yards. This makes it much easier to hit the over. We look at other markets for this matchup and other key games.

Register here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP and lock-in a $100 college football bonus.

Use the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for CFB Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for College Football, the NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

In addition to being one of the top options for season-long fantasy leagues, Sleeper has been a growing choice for daily picks. Win up to 1,000X your cash by making picks on a variety of stats. Customers can chat with friends, conduct pre-game research and follow along with live game casts on the mobile app.

Take the pick on sale for Manning and combine it with several other selection on Saturday. The number of picks and the multipliers will determine your potential winnings. These are some of the popular markets for the Texas-Ohio State game:

Jeremiah Smith: 0.5 anytime TDs

Ryan Wingo: 55.5 receiving yards

Jack Endries: 38.5 receiving yards

Julian Sayin: 227.5 passing yards

DeAndre Moore: 0.5 anytime TDs

CJ Donaldson Jr.: 40.5 rushing yards

Brandon Inniss: 2.5 receptions

James Peoples: 52.5 rushing yards

Gain a $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Use this deposit match to get a bonus for your NCAAF picks over the weekend. Take these steps to claim the welcome offer:

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and other account info. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method up to $100.

Start making entries with your bonus and view the “My Picks” tab to keep track of your contests.

Find Markets for Other NCAAF Week 1 Matchups

Some of your bonus can be used for the No. 8 Alabama-Florida State game. Find markets for Ty Simpson, Tommy Castellanos, Richard Young, Daniel Hill, Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas.

And on Saturday night, find totals for Cade Klubnik, Garrett Nussmeier, Adam Randall, Caden Durham and Bryant Wesco in No. 9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson. Be on the lookout for multiplier boosts, entry boosts and more picks on sale. It already has several bonuses for NFL Week 1 action.

Register through the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Claim a 100% deposit match and score a $100 fantasy bonus for college football.