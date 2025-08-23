Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for College Football, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the Sleeper promo code to activate a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for entries this weekend.

Sleeper has become a popular choice for season-long fantasy leagues, giving commissioners a wide variety of customizable settings. But it is also a growing option for daily picks. Users can chat with friends, conduct pregame research and follow along with live game casts on the mobile app.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NCAAF, NFL Contests

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, College Football, the NFL, UFC, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are five college football games set for Saturday, with the highlight being a Big 12 matchup in Dublin, Ireland. No. 22 Iowa State will be taking on No. 17 Kansas State in the first regular season game.

You can make picks on Dylan Edwards, Avery Johnson, Rocco Becht, Jayce Brown, Jaron Tibbs and other key players. The other NCAAF games on Saturday will be Idaho State vs. UNLV, Fresno State vs. Kansas, Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky and Stanford vs. Hawaii.

It’s the final day of the NFL preseason, meaning it’s the last tune up for young players. Be sure to check for picks on sale and multiplier boosts for the games, such as the Bills vs. Buccaneers.

Take this time to get in your picks on season totals. For example, you can project how many passing yards Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott will accumulate this year.

Begin making picks on football, baseball, golf and other sports after using this welcome offer. New customers can enter contests this weekend with a bonus.

The amount of your first deposit (up to $100) will be matched with a bonus. The “My Picks” page is an easy way to track your active and completed entries.

Use Bonus for MLB Home Run Picks

Baseball fans can use this bonus to make picks on home runs, hits, earned runs, pitching outs and more. These are all the matchups set for Saturday:

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Blue Jays vs. Marlins

Nationals vs. Phillies

Royals vs. Tigers

Rockies vs. Pirates

Astros vs. Orioles

Guardians vs. Rangers

Twins vs. White Sox

Giants vs. Brewers

Mets vs. Braves

Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Dodgers vs. Padres

Cubs vs. Angels

Athletics vs. Mariners

