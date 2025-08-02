Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Collect $100 Fantasy Bonus for MLB Home Run Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to score a bonus for daily fantasy. Sign up here to activate a deposit match and make picks on MLB.









New customers who register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP will get a 100% deposit match. Redeem up to $100 in bonus cash to use toward MLB picks over the weekend. Plus, you can start with a free pick for Chase Burns. Take the Reds pitcher to record over 0.5 outs on Saturday, which is a nearly guaranteed winner.

Add in other picks from action on Saturday to increase your potential winnings. There are markets for the Dodgers vs. Rays, Orioles vs. Cubs, Tigers vs. Phillies, Twins vs. Guardians, Yankees vs. Marlins, Giants vs. Mets, Rangers vs. Mariners, Braves vs. Reds and Cardinals vs. Padres.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to gain $100 in bonus cash and begin with a free pick.

Make MLB Entries with the Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are other offers on the app, including multiplier boosts for two of the best pitchers in MLB. Increase winnings for an entry that includes picks on Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal on Saturday. On the other hand, you can take players like Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Eugenio Suarez and Shohei Ohtani to hit home runs.

Try creating a max entry to have a chance at the largest payout. But remember, all the legs must be correct. The other option is to flex an entry so you can still get some winnings if only one leg doesn’t hit.

Sleeper Promo Code Guide for New Users

The app has research tools and live game casts for customers. You can also connect with friends to chat about MLB picks throughout the season. But first, complete these easy steps to activate the welcome offer.

Click here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter the basic info needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method.

The entire amount of your initial deposit will be matched with a bonus that cannot exceed $100. And be sure to add the free pick for Burns in your first entry.

Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts for the UFC

There is a profit boost for UFC Fight Night, allowing customers to boost winnings by 30%. And there are several picks on sale for some of the fighters on the main card.

Tatsuro Taira vs. HyunSung Park

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Chris Duncan

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Similar bonuses can be found for the top WNBA players, like A’ja Wilson. Check the promotions tab each day for new discounts.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP and redeem up to $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.