Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for College Football Week 1 Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on college football with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New customers can sign up here to unlock a deposit match in time for Week 1.









Create an account with the Sleeper promo code to claim a 100% deposit match. Score up to a $100 bonus for college football contests this weekend.

Begin making picks on Thursday. Check out markets for No. 25 Boise State vs. South Florida, Ohio vs. Rutgers, East Carolina vs. NC State, Buffalo vs. Minnesota, Miami (OH) vs. Wisconsin and Nebraska vs. Cincinnati. Below, we look at how you can claim this welcome offer and use other bonuses, such as multiplier boosts.

Redeem a $100 bonus for college football picks with a 100% deposit match.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for Thursday NCAAF Games

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for College Football, the NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Win up to 1,000X your entry by making picks on college football. The numbers of legs in your contests and the multipliers will determine your potential winnings. Customers can conduct pregame research, follow along with live game casts and chat with other users on the mobile app.

It has a multiplier boost available for Maddux Madsen. Take the Boise State quarterback to record over 224.5 passing yards at 2.05X (increased from 1.75X). In addition to passing yards, there are totals for rushing yards, receiving yards, touchdowns, field goals and other stats.

A lot of eyes will turn to the Nebraska-Cincinnati matchup at 9 pm ET. Select this game to find totals for Brendan Sorsby, Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson, Tawee Walkers, Evan Pryor and Jacory Barney.

Use the Sleeper Promo Code for a $100 Fantasy Bonus

You may have heard of Sleeper has a popular option for fantasy commissioners to use for season-long leagues. On the other hand, it has quickly become a great choice for daily picks. Take these steps to lock-in a bonus for college football and get ready for the NFL.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and full legal name. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method.

The entire amount of your opening deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100.

Pick on Sale for Texas-Ohio State

It already has a pick on sale for the most anticipated college football game of Week 1. No. 1 Texas will be in Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State. You can take Arch Manning to record over 188.5 passing yards on Saturday (instead of 236.5).

There is a tab that shows totals for the NFL season. Use this time to predict how many passing yards Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and other quarterbacks will have this year.

