Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Fantasy Bonus for MLB, NFL Picks

Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to make picks on baseball, football and other sports. Register here to activate the best welcome offer and get a bonus for this week.









The Sleeper promo code provides new users with a 100% deposit match. Score a $100 bonus and begin with a free pick. The total for Logan Webb has been dropped down to 0.5 outs, making this an easy option for your first entry.

There are also two multiplier boosts available on Monday. Take Yoshinobu Yamamoto to record over 7.5 strikeouts at 2.15X and Shohei Ohtani to have over 2.5 hits + runs + RBI as 2.00X.

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get up to a $100 bonus with a 100% deposit match and start with a free pick.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for MLB Monday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, UFC, NFL, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The free pick and multiplier boosts can be combined with markets from other MLB games. Find options on Monday for the Phillies vs. Reds, Twins vs. Yankees, Tigers vs. White Sox, Pirates vs. Brewers, Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, Red Sox vs. Astros, Dodgers vs. Angels, Padres vs. Giants and Rays vs. Athletics.

The number of picks in your entry will determine your potential winnings. There are markets for home runs, singles, strikeouts, stolen bases, doubles, earned runs and more. Create a max entry for a chance at the largest payout or choose to flex an entry and still get some winnings if only one leg is incorrect.

It’s a great way to make home run predictions. Cal Raleigh still leads MLB with 45 homers this season, followed by Kyle Schwarber and Ohtani at 41.

Claim $100 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper has multiple features for sports fans. Follow along with stats using live game casts, connect with friends to chat about picks and conduct research before entering contests. First, complete these simple steps to lock-in the latest welcome offer.

Register here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and other account info to verify your identity. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking.

Your entire deposit will be matched with a bonus. The “My Picks” tab will display your active and completed entries.

Make Picks on the NFL Season

It has been adding markets for NFL preseason games, as well has having totals for the season. Take this time to make predictions on Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty, Shedeur Sanders and other rookies. For example, you can take Ward to record over or under 3,174.5 passing yards this season.

Your bonus can be used for other sports this week. Sleeper has options for WNBA games, tennis and the UFC. Check the promotions tab each day for new picks on sale, entry boosts and multiplier boosts.

Follow the links above to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. New users can score a $100 bonus with a 100% deposit match.