Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Gear Up for NFL Return with $10 Bonus

Apply the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. This will automatically result in a $10 bonus, which you can use for buying contracts.

The NFL preseason continues Saturday. As players get ready for the season, you can use this time to make your future predictions and trade on games. Get a feel for how this trading app works prior to the regular season.

Sign up here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a $10 bonus for sports prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Games, Future Outcomes

There are eight NFL preseason games on Saturday. Find markets for the Giants vs. Bills, Texans vs. Vikings, Cowboys vs. Rams, Steelers vs. Jaguars, Titans vs. Buccaneers, Jets vs. Packers, Chiefs vs. Cardinals and Broncos vs. 49ers.

The Chiefs have a 57% chance to beat the Cardinals, meaning you can buy contracts for the Chiefs at 57 cents each. If they happen to win, each contract will result in a $1 payout. But keep in mind that you’ll have chances to sell your contracts during the action. Kansas City may get off to a hot start, so their price will go up. This will give you an opportunity to sell for a profit.

Check out other markets for future results, like division winners, player awards and the Super Bowl. The Ravens and Eagles each have a 13% chance to win it all.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

New users can take these steps to redeem a bonus for prediction markets. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your date of birth, email address and last four digits of your SSN. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Make your first $100 worth of trades to release a $10 bonus.

It has a leaderboard of top customers, so you can find your username on the board after a successful week or month.

Find Markets for MLB Matchups, More

There are more markets for MLB games over the weekend. Buy contacts for the Astros vs. Yankees, Angels vs. Tigers, Reds vs. Pirates, Mets vs. Brewers, Cubs vs. Cardinals, Phillies vs. Rangers and Blue Jays vs. Dodgers.

It also has options for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Tommy Fleetwood has the best chance to win the tournament after two rounds.

And sports is just one category. Customers can predict outcomes in politics, weather, crypto, culture and much more. There are already markets for the next presidential election.

Follow the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Score a $10 bonus for prediction markets by making $100 worth of trades.