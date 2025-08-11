FanDuel Promo Code: Claim Upgraded $300 Bonus for MLB, WNBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of this new user welcome offer using the FanDuel promo code offer to receive $300 in bonus bets to use on the MLB betting slate today. All new customers of FanDuel can sign up and receive $300 in bonus bets by winning your first wager on the sportsbook of $5 or more. Use the links below to sign up.





These bonus bets can be used on any sport and market, including the 11 game MLB betting slate today, WNBA, soccer, tennis golf and more. Place a $5 bet on FanDuel to receive $300 in bonus bets with a winning initial wager.

FanDuel Promo Code for $300 Bonus on MLB Today

Do not miss out on the opportunity to receive $300 in bonus bets on FanDuel Sportsbook. All it takes is a winning wager of $5 on your initial bet on FanDuel to receive these bonuses.

If the original wager you placed on this game ends up winning, FanDuel will credit your account with both the cash payout and $300 in bonus bets. You can then use that $300 bonus however you want over a seven (7) day period.

There are 11 games on the MLB schedule today, with teams such as the Dodgers, Phillies and Brewers on the schedule. If you are confident in one of these teams winning straight up, then you can place a $5 wager on their moneyline and receive $300 in bonus bets if they do end up winning, along with the cash winnings from the wager itself.

There is also one WNBA game on the schedule today between the Sun and Valkyries. The initial bet can be placed on any sport and market, and the bonus bets can also be used on any market.

Steps to Signing Up with FanDuel Promo Code

Include your full legal name, date of birth, your home address and turn on the location settings of your computer or cell phone to start your application with the sportsbook. You will then need to upload the FanDuel promo code when the directions tell you to do so.

You will also be required to make an initial cash deposit prior to your first wager. This can be from your online bank, a credit card, debit card, ApplePay, PayPal or any other approved method.

If you are rewarded with the $300 bonus, these bets do not have to be used in combination with each other. Select the amount of bonuses you wish to use on any given wager in your betslip. You will have seven (7) days to use these bonuses before they expire.

FanDuel Promotions Today

The new user welcome promo is a great way to get started on FanDuel, but you can also receive daily promos via the app as well, making it so there is always something to look for when using FanDuel.

As for today, all users can receive a 25% profit boost on all parlays, across all sports. Futures day is also coming up in a couple weeks, so make sure to check that out to lock in futures bets that you like.