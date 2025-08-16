Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NFL, MLB, UFC 319

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on UFC 319 or NFL preseason with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer can start with a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Sign up by clicking here .







New players can win $150 in guaranteed bonuses by placing a $5 bet on any game this weekend. Grab the $1,000 safety net bet for a chance to go bigger. Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this weekend. Bet on UFC 319, NFL preseason, WNBA, tennis, golf or any other market.

Activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 by clicking here and start with a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Win $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos UFC 316 Bet Boosts, NFL Preseason Bet Boosts, Early Payout Specials, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instead of locking players into one type of bonus, this bet365 promo comes with two options. Start with a $5 bet on any market to win the $150 bonus. It’s important to note that players will win these bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game.

On the flip side, players can go bigger with a massive safety net bet. If that bet loses, new users will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses from bet365 Sportsbook. Of course, anyone who picks a winner will take home straight cash.

How to Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

This is an opportunity for players to go all in on the action this weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer:

Click here to activate this promo. Input bonus code WTOP365 to get started.

to activate this promo. Input bonus code WTOP365 to get started. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Players who lose on that safety net bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

NFL Preseason Odds

The NFL preseason isn’t the same thing as the regular season, but it’s a sign that we are close to the real thing. There are bet boosts available for Saturday’s preseason games. Here is a closer look at the current odds on these matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Houston Texans (-2) vs. Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) vs. Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts (-6) vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions (+1.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings (-2) vs. New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders (-4.5) vs. San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys (+2) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams (+7) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants (-3.5) vs. New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos (-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.