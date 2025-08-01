All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 64 46 .582 — New York 60 49 .550 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 64 46 .582 — New York 60 49 .550 3½ Boston 59 51 .536 5 Tampa Bay 54 56 .491 10 Baltimore 50 60 .455 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 64 46 .582 — Cleveland 54 54 .500 9 Kansas City 54 55 .495 9½ Minnesota 51 57 .472 12 Chicago 40 69 .367 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 62 47 .569 — Seattle 58 52 .527 4½ Texas 57 53 .518 5½ Los Angeles 53 56 .486 9 Athletics 48 63 .432 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 62 47 .569 — Philadelphia 61 47 .565 ½ Miami 52 55 .486 9 Atlanta 46 63 .422 16 Washington 44 64 .407 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 44 .593 — Chicago 64 45 .587 ½ Cincinnati 58 53 .523 7½ St. Louis 55 55 .500 10 Pittsburgh 47 62 .431 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 63 46 .578 — San Diego 60 49 .550 3 San Francisco 54 55 .495 9 Arizona 51 58 .468 12 Colorado 28 80 .259 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 6, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-1), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Gordon 4-3) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-9), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-3) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-12) at Athletics (Ginn 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-7), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Boston, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 12, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8) at Colorado (Gomber 0-5), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Washington (Irvin 8-5), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-8) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-12) at Athletics (Ginn 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 2-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.