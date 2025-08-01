All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|64
|46
|.582
|—
|New York
|60
|49
|.550
|3½
|Boston
|59
|51
|.536
|5
|Tampa Bay
|54
|56
|.491
|10
|Baltimore
|50
|60
|.455
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|64
|46
|.582
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|54
|.500
|9
|Kansas City
|54
|55
|.495
|9½
|Minnesota
|51
|57
|.472
|12
|Chicago
|40
|69
|.367
|23½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|62
|47
|.569
|—
|Seattle
|58
|52
|.527
|4½
|Texas
|57
|53
|.518
|5½
|Los Angeles
|53
|56
|.486
|9
|Athletics
|48
|63
|.432
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|47
|.569
|—
|Philadelphia
|61
|47
|.565
|½
|Miami
|52
|55
|.486
|9
|Atlanta
|46
|63
|.422
|16
|Washington
|44
|64
|.407
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|44
|.593
|—
|Chicago
|64
|45
|.587
|½
|Cincinnati
|58
|53
|.523
|7½
|St. Louis
|55
|55
|.500
|10
|Pittsburgh
|47
|62
|.431
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|63
|46
|.578
|—
|San Diego
|60
|49
|.550
|3
|San Francisco
|54
|55
|.495
|9
|Arizona
|51
|58
|.468
|12
|Colorado
|28
|80
|.259
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 6, Texas 0
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 5-4) at Toronto (Scherzer 1-1), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Gordon 4-3) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (Bibee 7-9), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-3) at Seattle (Castillo 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-12) at Athletics (Ginn 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Hendricks 6-7), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Boston, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 12, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Baltimore 0
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 8-5) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8) at Colorado (Gomber 0-5), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 10-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-4), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Washington (Irvin 8-5), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 5-8) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 7-12) at Athletics (Ginn 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 2-2) at San Diego (Vásquez 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.