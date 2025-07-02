Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for 4th of July Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Sleeper promo code WTOP and go all in on MLB or any other sport. Daily fantasy players can start with a deposit bonus and start making picks on any game.







New players will have access to a 100% first deposit match with this promo. This will unlock up to $100 in bonuses. From there, start making picks and building entries on MLB with this bonus cash.

Sleeper Fantasy will have a ton of options available for players this week, but it all starts with MLB. New users can build entries with superstars like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh and more.

Click here to register with Sleeper promo code WTOP. From there, start with a 100% deposit match and up to $100 in bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks (Available for MLB, the WNBA, PGA, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players can take advantage of this straightforward offer in time for Fourth of July weekend. There are tons of options in MLB, but don’t forget about other niche options like tennis and soccer.

In fact, Wimbledon is underway as the top stars in the sport look to win a major championship. Meanwhile, the FIFA Club World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup are in the knockout stages.

Sleeper Fantasy will set up each new player with a 100% deposit match. Players can secure up to $100 in total bonuses with this new promo.

How to Access Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account and making an initial deposit is all it takes to unlock this Sleeper promo. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer and provide basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other available payment method.

Players will receive a 100% first deposit match for up to $100 in bonuses.

Start using this bonus cash to make picks on MLB, soccer, Wimbledon, WNBA or any other available market.

Best MLB Matchups on Wednesday

There is no shortage of options for baseball fans this week. The American League East is a tight race and the Toronto Blue Jays can move into a tie for first place with a win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. This game will feature superstars like Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

This is one of many great options for daily fantasy players this week. Sleeper Fantasy will have markets available on Blue Jays-Yankees, Diamondbacks-Giants, Phillies-Padres, Orioles-Rangers, Reds-Red Sox Mets-Brewers and more.