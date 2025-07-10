FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, WNBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can get off to a fast start with this FanDuel promo code offer. Start betting on MLB or any other sport and win bonuses. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on MLB or any other game this week. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in total bonuses.

This is an opportunity for players to snag a 30-1 odds boost for any game this week. Additionally, FanDuel Sportsbook has profit boosts and other unique offers available in the app. Take advantage of this sign-up bonus and get a head start on the weekend.

Set up a new account with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 winning bet to claim $150 in bonuses. Click here to unlock this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Sign Up

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% Profit Boost on Any Sport, WNBA 25% SGP Profit Boost, 30% Taylor-Serrano Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First things first, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook:

Start signing up by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here .

. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Start with a $5 bet on MLB or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus With This FanDuel Promo Code

This is a straightforward opportunity for new players. Simply create a new account and place a $10 bet on any game. All it takes is a winning bet to receive the $150 bonus.

At this point, players will have bonus bets to use throughout the weekend. This is the perfect chance for players to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

It’s worth mentioning that this offer applies to a wide range of sports, not just MLB. There are options for players in tennis, golf, WNBA, soccer and more. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Weekly Profit Boosts

This 30-1 sign-up boost is a great place to get started, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers. There are a ton of profit boosts available for players in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Take advantage of all the ways to get in on the action this weekend.

Grab a 25% boost on any WNBA game on Thursday. Baseball fans can secure a 30% profit boost for any parlay. Check in on Wimbledon with a 30% profit boost. Not to mention, there is a 30% profit boost for this weekend’s boxing match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.