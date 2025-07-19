Betr Promo Code WTOP: Play $10, Get $30 Bonus for UFC 318, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Enter your first fantasy contest with the Betr promo code WTOP to score a bonus. New customers can sign up here to activate this welcome offer in time for MLB games and UFC 318.









Register with the Betr promo code and make a $10 entry. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive $30 in bonus cash.

There are several options for your bonus this weekend, starting with a full slate of MLB action. Find markets for the Angels vs. Phillies, Padres vs. Nationals, Orioles vs. Rays, Tigers vs. Rangers, Yankees vs. Braves, Red Sox vs. Cubs, Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks, Brewers vs. Dodgers and Astros vs. Mariners.

Hitters have totals for home runs, hits, fantasy points and other stats. It’s a great way to take Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber or Shohei Ohtani to hit a homer.

Click here to sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP. Collect $30 in bonus cash for daily fantasy by making a $10 entry.

Use Betr Promo Code WTOP for UFC 318

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $10, Win $30 Bonus Available States AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, KS, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WI, WY Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

We have a great main card on Saturday night. There are markets for all bouts, including the following options starting at 10 pm ET.

Max Holloway: 0.5 takedowns

Dustin Poirier: 114.5 significant strikes

Paulo Costa: 65.5 significant strikes

Roman Kopylov: 80.5 fantasy points

Kevin Holland: 0.5 knockouts

Daniel Rodriguez: 9.5 fight time

Dan Ige: 54.5 significant strikes

Patricio Pitbull: 40.5 significant strikes

Michael Johnson: 12.5 fight time

Daniel Zellhuber: 12.5 fight time

Poirier will end his career in New Orleans, Louisiana. The BMF title is on the line as he looks to beat Holloway for the third time. The number of selections you make in your entry will determine your potential winnings.

How to Register with the Betr Promo Code

Betr has been rapidly growing in popularity across the US. It was co-founded by Jake Paul, who’s become a more than a social media influencer with his boxing career. Try out the picks platform by taking these easy steps to sign up.

Click here to use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your full name, email address and date of birth. Deposit money into your account using an accepted payment method. Enter a $10 contest.

The result of your first contest doesn’t matter, so you’re guaranteed to receive the $30 bonus.

Make Live Picks During The Open Championship

Try using some of your bonus for the final round of The Open Championship on Sunday. Make picks on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick and others competing in Royal Portrush. There are totals for strokes, pars and birdies. Go to the promotions tab to find profit boosts and other offers.

Register using the Betr promo code WTOP to collect $30 in bonus cash for daily fantasy. Make picks on UFC 318, MLB games, golf and more sports.