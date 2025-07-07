Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 MLB, Wimbledon, WNBA Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer and bet on any game with $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net for July 7th. Click here to sign up and claim the offer you desire to capitalize on MLB games ahead of the all-star break, the Club World Cup and more.





This offer from bet365 provides you with the flexibility to choose the promo that you prefer. Just place a $5 bet on any market to unlock the $150 bonus bet offer or use the $1,000 safety net to make an aggressive first bet and collect huge winnings if your bet hits.

Bet on an exciting MLB matchup, like the first-place Phillies heading west to battle the Giants in San Francisco. Other notable matchups this week include the Guardians-Astros, Dodgers-Brewers and more.

You can also wager on the Wimbledon Championships, which are now in their second week.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for July 7th MLB

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early MLB Payout, MLB Bet Boosts, 50% Super Profit Boost for Wimbledon, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s go through the $1,000 first bet safety net first, as it is a simple process. You have the ability to wager up to that amount and get a bonus refund if your bet loses.

Maybe you want to bet something like $700 on the Dodgers to beat the Brewers. If you bet ends up winning, you will collect a large payout and get your account off and running. If your bet loses, you will get your $700 stake back in a bonus refund to use later on. This offer will work for any market.

If you prefer to use the $150 bonus offer, you just have to place a $5 bet on any game to activate it. The outcome of that $5 bet does not matter, and you will receive the reward as soon as you make that wager.

Claim Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Click here to start the sign-up process and enter the bonus code WTOP365 to claim the welcome offer.

Enter basic personal information, like your name, mailing address, date of birth, etc. to secure your account.

The next step is to make an initial deposit to cover your first wager. A secure payment method, like a credit card, will work for this step in the process.

From there, make your first bet to activate the promo you prefer.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before they expire from your account.

Opportunities and Highlights for July 7

Now is a good time to sign up for a new bet365 account. Either promo gives you the chance to start your account the right way.

In addition to the events taking place on Monday, you will have more MLB opportunities daily for the foreseeable future. The Club World Cup will be going on until July 13 when the championship game takes place, and the Wimbledon Championships will also conclude on that day.

Get up and running with a new account to claim profit boosts and other in-app promos for these events in addition to the welcome offer from bet365.