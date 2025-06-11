BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Promo for NBA Finals, U.S. Open, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The sports week into the weekend is packed with action with the NBA Finals returning for Game 3 tonight, along with the US Open kicking off Thursday. Get in on the action with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to earn either a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. The $150 bonus is only available for first-time players in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Players elsewhere can take advantage of the market’s biggest sportsbook first-bet offer available this June.







To be clear, these offers do not only apply to the NBA Finals or the US Open, but both of these events are going to garner a lot of interest. As for the NBA Finals, the winner of Game 3 tonight will take a 2-1 series lead, while Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite to win the US Open. BetMGM has you covered no matter what you are looking for.

BetMGM Code WTOP150 for NBA Finals + U.S. Open Action

BetMGM is generous enough to offer two different promos for new users of BetMGM Sportsbook. That said, as mentioned before, these are state-specific offers in that users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can qualify for an odds boost the equivalent of 15-1 odds. Bet $10 on the US Open and get $150 in bonuses with a winning bet.

If you are located in a different state, do not worry, you will still be eligible for a bonus, this time a $1,500 first bet. Place your first wager on the NBA/US Open, or any other event, and, if that bet loses, you will receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If that bet wins, then you just receive the straight cash winnings.

How to Earn BetMGM Promo Code WTOP150

The only way to receive these offers is to create a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook. When you do, make sure to input the code WTOP150 to unlock either offer. Your location will determine which offer is available.

Signing up will require you to fill out the information sections to create a new user profile. Then, start with a cash deposit using the payment method of your choice, which include online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other accepted payment method. Once all that is done, lock in a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or place a $1,500 first bet.

U.S. Open Betting Preview, Odds

As mentioned previously, Scheffler is the heavy favorite to win the US Open this upcoming weekend. After him, the order goes Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm Rory Mcllroy and ludvig Aberg.

Scottie Scheffler (+275) BetMGM

Bryson DeChambeau (+750) BetMGM

Jon Rahm (+1200) BetMGM

Rory Mcllroy (+1400) BetMGM

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Of course, there are plenty of ways you can dive into the US Open action on BetMGM aside from just picking the winner outright. You can get on a final placement ranging from the Top 5 to Top 40, different options of player props and much more on BetMGM Sportsbook.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.