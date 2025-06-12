BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Betting Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The offer you can claim is dependent on your location. Users in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) will be able to get the $150 bonus, which is contingent on you placing a winning $10 bet on any market available on BetMGM Sportsbook. Users in other states will be able to use the $1,500 first bet safety net when creating an account.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 For Stanley Cup, MLB, U.S. Open

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Second Chance Goal Scorer, U.S. Open Odds Boost Token, Daily Boost Tokens, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Let’s start with how to use the $1,500 first bet safety net. You can use this offer for any wager up to that amount. So, let’s say you want to put something like $1,200 on the Florida Panthers to beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. If the Panthers win, you will collect a large cash payout. If the Oilers win, you will be given your $1,200 stake back in the form of a bonus to use later.

The $150 bonus has an important caveat. You must win your initial $10 bet when you create your account to secure the bonus bets. This wager could be on the moneyline for any game, or you could look into some props that might have a better chance of settling as a win.

You could bet on any market for these promos, and any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before they expire.

In-App Promos for Oilers-Panthers Game 4

BetMGM Sportsbook often runs promos for the big sporting events of the day. For the Stanley Cup Final, you could take advantage of an odds boost token, or the second chance scorer promo. There are usually similar promotions for NBA Finals games and golf events, like the U.S. Open.

For MLB games, you will be able to claim profit boosts and play MLB daily swing, which gives you a chance to win cash or bonus bet rewards.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code

To capitalize on this offer, click here and complete the registration process while entering the bonus code WTOP150 in the applicable area. You will be asked to enter basic identifying information to confirm your account. This information includes your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Then, you will be asked to provide a preferred payment method, like a credit card, to make an initial deposit on your new account. From there, you will be able to make your initial wager and take advantage of the welcome offer you are eligible for.

Use any bonus bets you receive within the next seven days before they expire.