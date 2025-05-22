DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Wolves-Thunder, MLB Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the DraftKings promo code before Thursday night's NBA Playoffs matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the latest welcome offer.





Win $300 by $5 Betting $5 with DraftKings promo code



DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos NBA SGP Boost, NHL SGP Boost, WNBA SGP Boost, MLB Boost Pack, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This offer from DraftKings Sportsbook presents a great opportunity to new users. However, it is important that you bet on something that you feel confident in, as you must win your initial $5 bet to get the $300 bonus.

Let’s use the Timberwolves-Thunder game as an example of how you can take advantage of this offer. If you feel good about the Thunder winning Game 2 at home to go up 2-0 in the series, you could place a $5 bet on the moneyline. If Oklahoma City wins, you will receive your $300 in bonus bets to use within the next week.

If basketball isn’t your thing, you could also bet on the Panthers-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoff game or any of the MLB games taking place on Thursday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers for Timberwolves-Thunder

DraftKings has been running several promotions throughout the NBA Playoffs, and that includes tonight’s game. When you are set up with your account, you can take advantage of the same game parlay profit boost for Timberwolves-Thunder.

You just need to opt in for this offer, and then you will receive a token. Construct a same game parlay that has at least three legs and odds of +300 or longer, and you will be able to use your profit boost token. There are similar same game parlay boosts available for the NHL and WNBA.

If you are a baseball fan, you can also claim a profit boost pack. This will give you a profit boost for any live MLB bet, as well as a same game parlay of at least two legs.

Register With DraftKings Promo Code

Click here to sign up for a new account and redeem the DraftKings promo code. Registering through one of our links will automatically sign you up for this welcome offer.

When you are registering your new account, you will be asked to enter personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, and location of your device. Enabling location settings on your device will make the sign-up process smooth.

From there, you will be asked to enter a preferred payment method. You could use a credit card, debit card, online banking, or several other options. Once that is set up, make an initial deposit. This will cover the initial $5 bet.

When your $5 wager is placed, wait for it to settle. If your bet wins, you will receive your $300 in bonuses. Any bonus bets you get will expire seven days after you receive them.