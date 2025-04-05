Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Win $55 Final Four Bonus With Any $5 Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players will have access to a no-brainer bonus with Sleeper promo code WTOP. New players can win a $55 bonus by making a $5 pick on the Final Four or any other available market. Click here to activate this offer.







This is a guaranteed winner for new players who start with a $5 pick. No matter what happens on the original pick, players will secure a $55 bonus.

Sleeper Fantasy will set up players with this head start. Auburn-Florida and Duke-Houston are the two biggest games of the weekend, but this offer applies to other sports like the NBA, MLB and NHL. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP and win $55 in bonuses with any $5 pick.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offers $55 Final Four Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instead of rolling the dice on the games this weekend, take advantage of this no-brainer bonus from Sleeper Fantasy. Any $5 pick will be enough to score the $55 bonus.

Again, we expect to see a lot of interest in the Final Four, but this is a flexible offer. The NBA and NHL regular seasons are winding down as the playoffs inch closer. Meanwhile, the MLB season is starting to heat up as we get deeper into April.

Getting Started With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start locking up bonuses with Sleeper Fantasy. Sign up from a computer or mobile device by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Make a $5 pick to win $55 in bonuses guaranteed.

Use this bonus cash to make picks on the Final Four, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

Final Four Preview

The Final Four didn’t invite Cinderella to the party. This year’s NCAA Tournament was all about the powerhouses. All four No. 1 seeds are in the Final Four for the first time since 2008 and second time ever. Sleeper Fantasy will have a variety of ways to get in on the action for Auburn vs. Florida and Duke vs. Houston.

Florida beat Auburn in February, but the stakes are much higher in San Antonio. Although Auburn is the top seed, Florida was the hottest team in the country entering the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Duke and Houston will be a battle between youth and experience. Duke’s trio of freshman will go head-to-head with a much more experienced Houston roster. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on these games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.