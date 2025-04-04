DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Instant Bonus for Final Four, NBA + MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet on any game in any sport to win $150 in bonuses instantly. New users will receive six $25 bonus bets to use throughout the weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to bet on the NBA and MLB on Friday night. With that said, the Final Four on Saturday is the marquee event of the weekend. Set up a new account and raise the bar on the games.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos College Basketball No Sweat Promo, NBA Boost, No-Sweat Home Run, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

April is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan. New users who sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook can bet on basketball, baseball, hockey and tons of other sports this weekend. Remember, any $5 bet will be enough to cash in on this $150 instant bonus.

From there, new users will be able to start getting a feel for the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Flip these six $25 bonus bets on any game throughout the weekend.

\Although there are tons of options, we expect to see a lot of interest in the Final Four games. Here are the current spreads for these matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Auburn (+2.5) vs. Florida

Duke (-5.5) vs. Houston

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

First off, players don’t need to worry about entering a promo code to unlock this $150 instant bonus. Instead, check out the step-by-step guide below to get in on the action:

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts to set up a new account and deposit $5 or more using any of the preferred payment methods.

Finally, place a $5 bet on any game to win $150 in bonuses immediately.

This $150 instant bonus is a head start for players as we enter one of the busiest sports weekends of the year. Guarantees are few and far between in sports, but this promo is the exception to the rule.

Other In-App Offers This Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook will set up each new player with this $150 bonus, but the offers don’t stop there. Players can secure other in-app offers on everything from the NBA and college basketball to the NHL and MLB. Keep an eye out on the promos page for different no sweat bets, free-to-play pools and unique offers.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.