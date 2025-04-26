Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on NBA or NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Take advantage of this offer by creating an account and placing a $1 wager on any game. This will unlock the 10 100% profit boosts. Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

In addition to this sign-up bonus, new users can grab daily odds boosts on Caesars Sportsbook. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing, it’s the perfect time to activate this offer. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to unlock Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 bet to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1 to Win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1 and WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is a low barrier to clear when it comes to this promo. Start with a $1 wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this weekend. That will be enough to secure the 10 100% profit boosts.

Players will have the chance to double their winnings on any of the games on Saturday. There is no shortage of options on the table at Caesars Sportsbook. These profit boosts are a great way to get a feel for the app.

How to Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. New users can get started on a computer or mobile device. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Input promo code WTOPDYW to automatically activate this offer.

to start signing up. Input promo code WTOPDYW to automatically activate this offer. Provide name, date of birth, email address, mailing address and other pertinent information to create a new account.

Deposit cash using instant bank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or any other available payment method.

Secure these 10 100% profit boosts by placing a $1 wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost. The next 10 wagers will receive the 100% boost.

Saturday Night NBA Odds Boosts

There are a ton of odds boosts available on the NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer, MMA and more. However, let’s take a closer look at the odds boosts out there for Clippers vs. Nuggets and Warriors vs. Rockets. Here are a few of the options on Caesars Sportsbook:

Kawhi Leonard Over 24.5 Points & James Harden Over 9.5 Assists: +260

Christian Braun Over 14.5 Points & Jamal Murray Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +450

Alperen Sengun & Jalen Green Each Over 19.5 Points: +225

Stephen Curry Over 4.5 Made 3-Pt FGs & Over 5.5 Assists: +220

