Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for NBA Playoffs, Other Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to double your winnings this week. New customers can sign up here to activate this welcome offer and grab profit boosts.









Start with a $1 bet on any baseball, basketball or hockey game after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive (10) 100% profit boosts.

Use some of these boosts for NBA playoff games on Wednesday night. Action starts at 7:30 pm ET as the Warriors try to end their series against the Rockets, but Houston is a 4.5-point favorite at home. Then, the Lakers are 7.5-point favorites in a must-win Game 5 against the Timberwolves.

Register here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Begin with a $1 bet to receive 10 profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Try using the boosts from this welcome offer for different totals, spreads, moneylines and props. You can even combine several markets to increase potential winnings for a parlay.

Plus, Caesars adds new odds boosts every day for certain bets. These are some of the options you can find for the two NBA games on Wednesday night:

Alperen Sengun over 24.5 points and Fred VanVleet over 2.5 made three-pointers (+425)

Draymond Gren, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield each over 9.5 points (+460)

Stephen Curry over 24.5 points and Jimmy Butler over 19.5 points (+200)

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards each over 29.5 points (+225)

LeBron James over 29.5 points and Austin Reaves over 2.5 made three-pointers (+325)

Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo each over 1.5 made three-pointers (+380)

Guide to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers can take these steps to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Register here to apply code WTOPDYW. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and full name. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $1 bet on any game.

Win or lose, you’ll receive (10) 100% profit boosts. Each bet can be $25, and you can increase your winnings by up to $2,500 for every wager. Check the promotions tab to find other offers throughout the playoffs and learn how to redeem perks through Caesars Rewards.

More Boosts for MLB, the NHL

Use more boosts for the NHL playoffs. Games on Wednesday include the Canadiens vs. Capitals, Panthers vs. Lightning and Blues vs. Jets. Alexander Ovechkin and the Caps can advance to the next round with a win at home. The odds for the Panthers to win and Matthew Tkachuk to score a goal have been boosted to +360.

And MLB fans can bet on the Marlins vs. Dodgers, Yankees vs. Orioles, Cardinals vs. Reds, Red Sox vs. Blue Jays and Brewers vs. White Sox. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are coming off home runs on Tuesday. Follow along with games to view live odds on the app.

Register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to receive 10 profit boosts for NBA, NHL and MLB games.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.