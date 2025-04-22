Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Win $150 Bonus on Lakers-Wolves, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go big on the NBA playoffs this week with these Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1. Create a new account and collect a $150 bonus or 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to get in on the action.







New users in select locations can get $150 in bonuses with a $1 winning wager (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC only). Players who sign up in different states can place a $1 bet to get 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar on the NBA playoffs or any other sport this week. Grab a sign-up bonus before checking out the other in-app odds boosts. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 and bet $1 to get $150 in bonuses (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC only). Apply promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start the registration process.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes: How to Sign Up

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1 and WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Remember, these promos are only available for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here and choose the state you are located in.

and choose the state you are located in. Apply promo code WTOPBG1 for the $150 bonus or WTOPDYW for the 10 profit boosts.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Bet $1 on the NBA playoffs or any other sport this week.

How to Register With Each Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Anyone who takes advantage of this promo will be eligible for a sign-up bonus. All it takes is a $1 wager to get in on the action. Remember, new users in select locations will get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Players in other states will receive 10 100% profit boosts. Double your money on a $25 wager with each 100% profit boosts. Apply these offers to the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

NBA Playoffs Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. There are tons of options for the three NBA playoff games on Tuesday night — Lakers-Timberwolves, Thunder-Grizzlies and Pacers-Bucks. Here is a look at a few of the most popular boosts:

Pascal Siakam, Ja Morant & Donte DiVincenzo Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +325

Tyrese Haliburton & Myles Turner Each Over 19.5 Points: +480

Pacers, Thunder & Timberwolves All Win: +440

LeBron James Over 24.5 Points & Over 7.5 Assists: +375

Luka Doncic & Anthony Edwards Each Over 29.5 Points: +400

Julius Randle & Jaden McDaniels Each Over 14.5 Points: +300

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.