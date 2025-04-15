Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA Play-In Games

The NBA play-in tournament is here, and these Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 will unlock two unique offers for the games. Collect a $150 bonus or 10 100% profit boosts for these NBA matchups. Click here to start signing up.
Register in select states and place a $1 winning wager to get $150 in bonuses (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Anyone in a different state can use a $1 bet to win 10 100% profit boosts.
Caesars Sportsbook also has odds boosts for these NBA play-in tournament games. Don’t miss out on the different ways to go big on Magic vs. Hawks or Warriors vs. Grizzlies.
Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 and bet $1 to get $150 in bonuses (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Apply promo code WTOPDYW for 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to unlock either offer.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes: $150 Bonus or 10 Profit Boosts
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1
|New User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC)
|In-App Promos
|Daily Odds Boosts, MLB Live Boost, Parlay Profit Boosts, Rewards, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|April 15, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Remember, there are two location-specific offers on the table for first-time players on Caesars Sportsbook. Grab the $150 bonus or 10 100% profit boosts in time for Tuesday’s games. Each offer starts with a $1 wager.
Anyone who registers in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC can get $150 in bonuses with a win. New users in other states will get 10 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the selected wager.
NBA Play-In Tournament Odds Boosts
There are a number of odds boosts on the table for new players on Caesars Sportsbook. Here is a quick look at some of the most popular options for Tuesday night’s NBA play-in games:
- Trae Young Over 29.5 Points & 9.5 Assists: +325
- Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner Each Over 29.5 Points: +400
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Zaccharie Risacher Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +275
- Stephen Curry & Ja Morant Each Over 29.5 Points: +400
- Jimmy Butler Over 24.5 Points & Draymond Green Over 9.5 Points: +300
- Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 19.5 Points & Desmond Bane Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +325
How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook
It won’t take long for players to get in on the action. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:
- Click here and apply the necessary promo code (WTOPBG1 or WTOPDYW). Answer the required prompts to create an account.
- Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
- Start with a $1 bet on the NBA play-in tournament or any other game to get the $150 bonus or 10 100% profit boosts.
Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.