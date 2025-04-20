BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: $150 NBA Bonus for Grizzlies-Thunder, Magic-Celtics

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA playoffs are heating up and basketball fans can go all in on the games with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. This is an opportunity for players to score a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet on the games. Click here to start the registration process.







Place a $10 bet on the NBA in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet instead.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a ton of ways to bet on the NBA playoffs. New players can bet on either afternoon game with these offers. Grab a promo and go big on Thunder-Grizzlies or Celtics-Magic.

Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to secure a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: How to Sign Up

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Playoffs Odds Boost, MLB Boost, NHL Boost, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the different matchups coming up on Sunday afternoon, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Click here , input bonus code WTOP1500 and provide basic identifying information to set up a new account.

, input bonus code WTOP1500 and provide basic identifying information to set up a new account. Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit.

Start with a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or place a $1,500 first bet.

Anyone who loses on that $1,500 first bet will receive bonuses back.

Claim $150 NBA Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

It’s important to note that this BetMGM promo is location-specific. New users in most states will be eligible for the $1,500 first bet. This flexible offer provides players with a chance to go big on the NBA playoffs. Any losses on that first bet will be offset with up to $1,500 in bonuses.

New users who register in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia wil qualify for a 15-1 odds boost. Place a $10 bet on the NBA. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses from BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Sportsbook Odds on Thunder-Grizzlies, Celtics-Magic

The Thunder and Celtics are the favorites to make the NBA Finals, but anything can happen in the playoffs. Game 1 is typically an opportunity for underdogs to steal a game. Will the Grizzlies or Magic have any chance of making things interesting? Only time will tell, but BetMGM Sportsbook oddsmakers don’t believe these games will be close. Here is a look at the current spreads for Thunder vs. Grizzlies and Celtics vs. Magic (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Oklahoma City Thunder (-13.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Boston Celtics (-13.5) vs. Orlando Magic

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.