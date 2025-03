Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Mar. 11 TOURNAMENT American Athletic Semifinal Rice 67, Temple 49 South Florida 58, North Texas 48 Atlantic Sun First…

Tuesday, Mar. 11

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

Semifinal

Rice 67, Temple 49

South Florida 58, North Texas 48

Atlantic Sun

First Round

Kennesaw St. 71, UTEP 63

Semifinal

Florida Gulf Coast 63, E. Kentucky 47

Cent. Arkansas 70, Lipscomb 65

Big Sky

Semifinal

Montana St. 75, Idaho St. 42

Montana 71, N. Arizona 67

Conference USA

First Round

Sam Houston St. 55, Jacksonville St. 53

Horizon League

Championship

Green Bay 76, Fort Wayne 63

Metro Atlantic Athletic

First Round

Manhattan 52, Canisius 42

Iona 42, St. Peter’s 40

Mountain-West Conference

Semifinal

San Diego St. 71, UNLV 59

Wyoming 57, Fresno St. 45

Southland

Quarterfinal

Incarnate Word 69, Northwestern St. 54

Southwestern Athletic

First Round

Prairie View 57, Bethune-Cookman 52, OT

MVSU 68, Florida A&M 65, OT

West Coast

Championship

Oregon St. 59, Portland 46

Western Athletic

First Round

Utah Tech 74, Seattle 60

Quarterfinal

Stephen F. Austin 77, Nicholls 65

