Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Mar. 10

TOURNAMENT

America East

Semifinal

Vermont 62, Bryant 45

Albany (NY) 49, Maine 41

American Athletic

Quarterfinal

Rice 62, UTSA 58

Temple 65, Charlotte 34

North Texas 69, East Carolina 58

South Florida 69, Tulane 59

Big East

Championship

UConn 70, Creighton 50

Big Sky

Quarterfinal

Idaho St. 62, Weber St. 42

Montana 65, Idaho 54

Horizon League

Semifinal

Green Bay 67, Robert Morris 53

Fort Wayne 83, Cleveland St. 65

Mountain-West Conference

Quarterfinal

UNLV 80, Boise St. 70

San Diego St. 63, New Mexico 53

Wyoming 77, Air Force 64

Fresno St. 54, Colorado St. 52

Northeast

Quarterfinal

Chicago St. 70, CCSU 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 73, LIU Brooklyn 44

Le Moyne 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 51

Stonehill 72, Wagner 50

Patriot League

Quarterfinal

Army 55, Lafayette 40

Bucknell 63, Colgate 58

Holy Cross 66, Navy 52

Lehigh 62, Boston U. 44

Southland

First Round

Northwestern St. 66, Texas A&M-CC 63

Sun Belt

Championship

Arkansas St. 86, James Madison 79, OT

West Coast

Semifinal

Oregon St. 63, Gonzaga 61

Portland 72, Washington St. 57

Western Athletic

First Round

Nicholls 55, Texas Rio Grande Valley 53

