Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Mar. 10
TOURNAMENT
America East
Semifinal
Vermont 62, Bryant 45
Albany (NY) 49, Maine 41
American Athletic
Quarterfinal
Rice 62, UTSA 58
Temple 65, Charlotte 34
North Texas 69, East Carolina 58
South Florida 69, Tulane 59
Big East
Championship
UConn 70, Creighton 50
Big Sky
Quarterfinal
Idaho St. 62, Weber St. 42
Montana 65, Idaho 54
Horizon League
Semifinal
Green Bay 67, Robert Morris 53
Fort Wayne 83, Cleveland St. 65
Mountain-West Conference
Quarterfinal
UNLV 80, Boise St. 70
San Diego St. 63, New Mexico 53
Wyoming 77, Air Force 64
Fresno St. 54, Colorado St. 52
Northeast
Quarterfinal
Chicago St. 70, CCSU 60
Fairleigh Dickinson 73, LIU Brooklyn 44
Le Moyne 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 51
Stonehill 72, Wagner 50
Patriot League
Quarterfinal
Army 55, Lafayette 40
Bucknell 63, Colgate 58
Holy Cross 66, Navy 52
Lehigh 62, Boston U. 44
Southland
First Round
Northwestern St. 66, Texas A&M-CC 63
Sun Belt
Championship
Arkansas St. 86, James Madison 79, OT
West Coast
Semifinal
Oregon St. 63, Gonzaga 61
Portland 72, Washington St. 57
Western Athletic
First Round
Nicholls 55, Texas Rio Grande Valley 53
___
